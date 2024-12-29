This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County finished the first half of the season in style on Boxing Day with a 2-1 win over play-off chasing West Bromwich Albion at an extremely misty Pride Park Stadium.

A tremendous Jerry Yates finish, followed by a Mason Holgate own goal, gave the Rams a 2-0 lead before Grady Diangana pulled one back in the 81st minute to make it a nervy end in DE24, but Paul Warne's side were able to hold out to give supporters a late Christmas present.

Now, with just days to go until the January transfer window opens, there will be plenty of attention about which players the 51-year-old can bring in to help his team finish in mid-table, and even push into the top half.

Louie Barry is one name that has been linked already with Derby, and there will be a huge desire from supporters to see the forward join the club on loan from Aston Villa.

Derby County chances of landing Louie Barry deal deemed as unlikely

The Rams are not the only team making strides to bring the 21-year-old in this winter, with Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United all interested. However, it has been reported that Middlesbrough are currently leading the way in the battle.

It will be a huge challenge for Warne to take the forward in on loan, and Football League World has asked their Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, if he believes his team have a chance at defying the odds and winning the race for Barry.

Shaun told FLW: "Personally speaking, I don't think Louie Barry will come to Derby if the likes of Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are after him.

"They do sound more attractive, but on the flip side, Derby could probably guarantee him more game time, whereas they might not be able to do so, and he might have to bide his time."

"But it depends on what his ambitions are. Does he want game time over playing for a team that's got the potential to get promoted? Only he can answer that.

"So, it's an interesting one. I would like to think that we've got a chance because we are a big club, and he would be guaranteed minutes with us, so it's down to him really.

"But I would be looking at other options behind the scenes, almost as if we're not going to get him and if we do, it's a bonus."

Barry would be a game changer for Warne and Derby

The 21-year-old has had an extremely good start to the season with Stockport County, and continues to lead the way at the top of the scoring charts in League One.

However, Barry is set to rejoin his parent club in the coming days, and it looks highly likely that he will be given the chance to impress in the Championship, and Derby could be the perfect place for him to do so.

Louie Barry's Stockport County 2024/25 Stats (As Per FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 22 (21) Minutes Played 1729 Goals (Assists) 14 (3) xG 8.85 Shots (On Target) 68 (33) Dribbles Completed 51 Pass Accuracy 80.2% Touches (In Opposition Box) 778 (105) Recoveries 78 *Stats correct as of 27/12/2024

Not only could it be the perfect move for him, as minutes would not be as hard to come by with the Rams compared to others, but it would also be the perfect move for the club themselves.

Derby need more attacking cover, and Barry would complement Yates excellently up front, and if he is allowed to operate in a role similar to the one that he has at Edgely Park, then the Rams' chances of a mid-table finish will only increase.