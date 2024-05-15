Highlights Windass' contract at Sheffield Wednesday is set to expire, with multiple Championship clubs interested in his services.

Our Derby County fan pundit has urged the club to sign Windass, citing his experience and goal-scoring ability as valuable assets.

Windass could be a crucial signing for Derby in their quest for Championship survival, offering proven quality and potential leadership.

Sheffield Wednesday attacking midfielder Josh Windass sees his deal at Hillsborough expire this summer, and he is set to become a free agent.

A number of Championship clubs have been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old, including Hull City, Stoke City, West Brom, and newly-promoted side Derby County.

With a wealth of experience at Championship level under his belt, Windass would be a good signing for most clubs, but particularly Derby County, who clearly need Championship experience more than most following their promotion from League One.

However, it's not even certain that Windass will leave Wednesday, and he may opt to remain at the club next season.

Derby County urged to sign Josh Windass

Derby County are set to be busy in the transfer window as they look to bring their squad up to Championship standard, and our Derby County fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, has urged his club to try and sign Josh Windass this summer.

Shaun told Football League World: “I’d love to see Josh Windass at Derby. I think he’d improve us massively in those forward areas, and he’s a proven goalscorer. He’s scored double figures a couple of times during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

He hasn’t played that many games this season, so he’s probably raring to go, and hopefully, Derby can be a big appeal to him, and we can show him around and make him feel welcome, and you never know we could get him through the door.”

“It would be a good signing for Derby, and we definitely need to strengthen our forward line because we can’t go into the Championship season with what we’ve got because it’s just not good enough.

“So yeah, I think he would be a great signing for us, so fingers crossed we can beat off the competition and get him in.”

Josh Windass would be an excellent signing for Derby County

Given his experience and his status as a free agent, a move for Josh Windass would be the perfect way for Derby County to start their transfer window.

With a number of clubs interested in him, it'll perhaps be difficult to secure a deal for him, but Derby could offer him a place in the starting XI, and build the team around him, which other clubs may not be able to do.

Windass showed his quality during the end of season run-in for Sheffield Wednesday, and he scored three goals in the club's last three games, helping them pull off the great escape.

Josh Windass' professional career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Accrington Stanley 2013-16 86 23 13 Rangers 2016-18 73 19 13 Wigan Athletic 2018-20 56 9 4 Sheffield Wednesday 2020- 135 40 17

Signing someone of Windass' quality could be the difference between survival and relegation for Derby, and with Championship survival now on his CV, the player could certainly help Derby repeat the feat next season.

It won't be easy, but Paul Warne and Derby County must do whatever it takes to sign Josh Windass this summer.