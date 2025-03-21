This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County have just eight games left in the 2024/25 campaign to ensure that they start next season in the Championship for a second successive year.

After a dismal start to 2025, John Eustace has inspired a togetherness in his Rams side that they had lacked in the months before Paul Warne's sacking and the 45-year-old arrived in DE24.

Three wins on the bounce before the international break has put the East Midlands outfit back into contention for survival after all hope had once seemed lost, and with just over a month-and-a-half to go, they are just a point behind Cardiff City and Stoke City.

Four of their final eight matches are to be played at Pride Park Stadium and Derby need their supporters to continue to back their team in droves to ensure that they avoid relegation back to League One.

Verdict made on changes that need to be made to Pride Park

The Rams had one of the strongest home records in League One last season, and they started this campaign in a similar fashion but a poor run of form halfway through saw them drop off the pace and into the relegation zone.

Eustace needs his supporters to continue to be onside in the run-in, with the atmosphere at Pride Park returning to its very best in the last couple of weeks.

Derby County Championship home record 2024/25 (TransferMarkt)* Matches 19 Wins 8 Draws 3 Losses 8 Goals scored 23 Goals conceded 17 Points 27 *Stats correct as of 20/03/2025

Nevertheless, Football League World has asked their Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, what one change he would make to the club's ground.

He told FLW: "There are two things I would like to see happen at Pride Park. I want Derby fans to be behind both goals.

"At the moment, we have the North Stand and the South Stand, but the away fans cut into the South Stand slightly. So, for me, I would move them around so they're not in the South Stand at all. That way, all you can see behind both goals is Derby fans. I think that would give us a bit more of an advantage."

Shaun continued: "I also think we should put safe standing, as we've got in the South Stand, in the North Stand as well. I know it's the Family Stand, but I would move the Family Stand to one of the sides and have both goals pure Derby fans with safe standing.

"I think that'd give us the best atmosphere and make it harder for the away team and make it more intimidating. So those are the two things I would like to see happen at Pride Park."

Derby's supporters must continue to back Eustace and his team

The Rams have won their last two matches at Pride Park and Eustace has been able to win over fans quickly after Warne had lost a lot of support during his final days as manager.

Victories over Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City, who are both in the hunt for a play-off place, have proven that Derby do have what it takes to survive in the Championship and they will need their stadium to continue to be a hive of noise in their last four games.

However, logistically, bringing safe standing to the North Stand at Pride Park could be difficult, and there could be plenty of rejection from season ticket holders who have sat in those seats for a number of years.

Derby's supporters have shown that they can make their home intimidating for visitors on multiple occasions in the past, and they must continue to do so from now until May.