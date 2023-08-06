Highlights Derby County have been linked with free agent Billy Sharp and Huddersfield Town's Jordan Rhodes this summer.

The Rams are said to be in discussions with Sharp over joining their League One promotion bid.

Reports suggest the club's chances of signing Jordan Rhodes are 'slim', though, due to his lucrative Huddersfield contract.

Derby County's 2023/24 campaign got underway in frustrating fashion on Saturday afternoon, with a home defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic.

A Charlie Wyke brace either side of Craig Forsyth's 37th minute strike for Derby resulted in a 2-1 defeat for the Rams in front of their own fans at Pride Park.

For a side with top six ambitions, it was far from the ideal start.

However, one thing the club can still fortunately do, is look to strengthen the current squad, with the transfer window remaining open until the end of the month.

Two players that the club have been linked with in recent weeks are Billy Sharp and Jordan Rhodes, and updates have now emerged on Derby's current pursuit of each of them.

What has been reported about Derby County's interest in Billy Sharp?

Take Billy Sharp, for example, who was linked to the club in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon last month.

In that report, Nixon claimed that Derby were interested in Sharp if he would be willing to drop down to League One.

Coventry and Hull were also credited with an interest at that time, although Sharp is yet to sign anywhere just yet.

What has been reported about Derby County's interest in Jordan Rhodes?

Jordan Rhodes, meanwhile, was linked with a move to Derby by TEAMtalk last month.

With reports claiming that Huddersfield Town see the experienced striker as surplus to requirements, TEAMtalk reported that Derby County were leading the chase for the Terriers forward.

Rhodes, unlike Sharp, is not available on a free transfer, though, which is perhaps an important factor to keep in mind.

What is the latest news on Jordan Rhodes and Billy Sharp to Derby?

The latest news on Derby County's current interest in the pair has come via Alan Nixon, too, a man who has been covering the news since it first emerged.

First and foremost, on Billy Sharp, Nixon reports that Derby County are indeed in talks with former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp about joining their promotion bid in League One.

Given the needle that exists between the Rams' supporters and Sharp, many doubted the Derby rumours when they emerged, but it seems as though there really is something in it.

No deal has yet been sealed, though, and there is still interest in Sharp from the Championship.

Nixon mentions that Coventry City want to snap up the veteran as a squad player, whilst Rotherham United are also keen.

As for Jordan Rhodes, though, it appears that there is less positive news for Derby supporters hoping to land the Huddersfield Town forward.

Indeed, Nixon reports that the chances of the club signing Rhodes are 'slim'.

Nixon puts this down to Rhodes being on a lucrative deal at Huddersfield Town currently.