Derby County update provided as takeover delay continues

Derby County have not paid the players their December wages on time, due to the ongoing takeover issue, although that should be resolved ‘imminently’.

It was reported back in November that Sheikh Khaled has received EFL approval to purchase the Rams, and an announcement was expected to follow shortly after that.

For whatever reason, that hasn’t happened, with further delays meaning Mel Morris remains as the owner of the Championship side.

And, the Telegraph have confirmed today that the Derby players were not paid their wages for December, due to issues over this takeover.

Importantly, they state that there is no reason for Rams fans to be concerned that the deal won’t go through, as they expect it to be finalised ‘imminently’.

Of course, Derby fans will argue that they’ve heard all this before, but the update suggests there is nothing to be worried about on that front.

The first task of the new owner will be to appoint a new manager, with current interim boss Wayne Rooney expected to land the job after the fine work he has done in recent weeks.

The verdict

This is a bad look for Derby, as the club should always be in a position to pay their players, no matter what is going on in the background.

However, the squad will surely understand this is a unique situation, and it’s not something that hints at deeper issues at Pride Park.

It’s just about sorting the takeover, and Derby fans will hope that this update is accurate, with an announcement expected any time.

