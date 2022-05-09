Derby County update emerges involving Chris Kirchner and Pride Park

Chris Kirchner is lining up a private purchase of Derby County‘s Pride Park stadium from former chairman Mel Morris in a bid to push through his takeover of the club, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The American businessman has been granted an extension in his exclusivity period to get a deal done for the Rams – the previous deadline was this past Saturday but the new cut-off date is May 14.

The EFL are satisfied with Kirchner’s proof of funding, but the ownership of Pride Park remains an issue, with the 34-year-old describing the situation as an ‘impasse’ as Morris looks for a £20 million fee as that is the amount of money he owes to MSD Holdings, with the debt tied to Pride Park.

Whilst Kirchner was prepared to let Derby City Council purchase the stadium and then lease it from them, the re-emergence of Mike Ashley, who is prepared to pay the price that Morris wants for Pride Park in a renewed takeover bid, has forced the American’s hand.

And it appears that Kirchner’s hand has now been forced as he attempts thrash out a private deal to acquire Pride Park for himself.

The Verdict

There’s never a quiet day when it comes to Derby County at the moment.

Just when Kirchner thought he was in the clear with just the stadium deal to sort out, Mike Ashley re-emerges to make things particularly difficult.

Whilst Kirchner still has exclusivity to conclude a deal, Ashley’s willingness to pay what Morris wants for Pride Park will be of annoyance to the American.

Ashley can do nothing though whilst Kirchner still has exclusivity and he would also need to up his whole offer for the club should a deal not be completed – but this saga still has a long way to go you’d imagine.