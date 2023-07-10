The absences of Derby County trio Tom Barkhuizen, Jason Knight, and Conor Washington have been explained as the Rams head to Spain for their pre-season tour.

According to BBC Derby Sport's Dominic Dietrich, Barhuizen and Washington are recovering from injuries while Knight is closing in on a move to Championship side Bristol City.

Derby County pre-season

The Rams stepped up their preparations for the 2023/24 League One season on Saturday as they beat non-league side Matlock Town 2-0 at Causeway Lane - with James Collins and Ben Radcliffe in the goals.

Paul Warne's squad have now headed to Spain as part of their pre-season schedule and are due to play Salford City of League Two out there on Saturday.

They will then return to the UK for their final two friendlies against Stoke City (22/07) and Sheffield United (29/07), which will both be played at Pride Park.

Absence of Tom Barkhuizen, Jason Knight, and Conor Washington explained

Three members of the senior squad - Barzhuizen, Knight and Washington - have not yet travelled out to Spain and Dietrich has explained why the trio are not with the main group.

Barkhuizen has stayed at home to have a scan on an injury issue but could join up with the squad out there at a later date depending on the results.

The forward was replaced after half an hour of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Matlock and the Rams are now waiting to see how serious that problem will prove to be.

Washington, who joined on a permanent deal from Rotherham United last week, is another whose absence is linked to a fitness issue.

The 31-year-old is said to be completing the recovery from the knee surgery he had in April Moor Farm and is expected to get his pre-season work underway when the rest of the squad returns from Spain.

Jason Knight latest

Knight is missing as his time at Pride Park "looks to be nearing an end".

The Telegraph's John Percy reported yesterday that Derby have agreed to sell the midfielder to City in a deal worth around £2 million.

The 22-year-old is out of contract next summer, which meant that it always looked likely that the Rams would have to cash in on him this summer and it seems Ashton Gate is set to be his next destination.

It is said that Knight has not travelled to Spain and will undergo his medical at the Championship in the next few days instead.

Percy has also revealed that there have been talks between Derby and City about wing-back Kane Wilson going the other way.

Derby County 2023/24 opening fixtures

It is now less than four weeks until the start of the 2023/24 EFL season, which gets underway on the first weekend of August.

The Rams, who look set to be one of the frontrunners for promotion in League One, will kick things off against Wigan Athletic, who were relegated from the Championship last season, at Pride Park on Saturday 5th August.

They'll face another of last term's relegated sides, Blackpool, in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 8th August before travelling to Burton Albion the following weekend.