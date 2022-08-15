Derby County transfer update shared regarding right-back position

Derby County may not pursue the acquisition of a new right-back this summer due to the form that Jason Knight is showing in the position, according to the Derby Telegraph.

In a pre-match press conference before this week’s League One clash with Shrewsbury Town, Rams coach Justin Walker confirmed that there are certain positions that the club would like to strengthen before the transfer window closes on September 1.

However, that may not stretch to the right-hand side of defence, where Knight has been deputising to a very good level.

County lost the services of Nathan Byrne this summer, who attempted to escape his contract with the club using the Transfer of Undertakings loophole following Derby’s exit from administration.

The Rams ended up agreeing a fee with MLS outfit Charlotte FC a few weeks ago, where Byrne has joined another ex-Derby man in Kamil Jozwiak in North Carolina.

Despite that though, the only right-back to arrive at Pride Park this summer is ex-Manchester City youngster Kwaku Oduroh, who impressed in pre-season – he hasn’t made his third tier debut yet though as Rosenior has opted to use midfielder Knight in that position.

The Republic of Ireland international has already proven his versatility in a number of midfield positions in his young career, but now is adapting to playing as part of a back four.

And it appears as though Knight will continue in that role, with Derby not committing to signing a new full-back right now.

The Verdict

Whilst Knight can quite clearly play the right-back position competently, it may be a mistake for Derby to not go in for a player in that position before the transfer window is over.

The 2022-23 campaign will be a long, hard season and extra bodies will be needed all over the park.

Even though Oduroh arrived this summer, he has real inexperience of the senior game and it may take him some time to be ready for League One football, although how he will truly develop is anyone’s guess.

Despite his good performances at right-back, Knight is a midfielder first and foremost, and being one of Derby’s most talented players he should really be operating in the engine room, despite the amount of depth Rosenior has at his disposal there.