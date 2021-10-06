Derby County transfer update given regarding winger

Derby County are still paying off Lech Poznan as part of the transfer agreement for winger Kamil Jozwiak – but, despite the club’s administration worries, Interia Sport (via Derbyshire Live) is claiming that the Rams are holding up on their end of the deal and making their payments as promised.

There may have been some worry both amongst the club and its fans that the next instalment wouldn’t be delivered on time or that the club perhaps didn’t have the funds needed. A spokesperson for Jozwiak’s former club of Lech Poznan though has claimed: “So far Derby has no arrears with us regarding the transfer of Kamil Jóźwiak. The next and at the same time the largest tranche is scheduled for February 2022.

“We are looking with concern at the troubles of the English club.”

The 23-year old moved to the club back in the summer of 2020 and has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the Pride Park side so far. This year, he’s made eight appearances in a variety of positions and remains a player that the Rams (and their fans) believe could be harbouring some talent.

Before his transfer over to England though, he had already managed to rack up over 100 appearances for Lech Poznan and looked bright as he bagged 17 goals along the way.

He’s also already becoming a regular for his national side of Poland and has featured for the side at Under-21 and Under-19 level too.

It’s no wonder then that Derby were keen to secure his signature – but the Rams have been left to pay the remaining instalments whilst having entered administration. Despite all the chaos off the pitch financially though, these reports have claimed that Derby have been able to keep up with their regular payments and are even prepared to pay the next chunk in February.

The Verdict

Jozwiak could well prove to be worth the fee that Derby parted with for the player’s signature over time but right now, forking out money isn’t exactly what the club needs.

It’s a good thing that the Rams have the money there to be able to keep up with their repayments and it can only be good news for both parties that they are able to follow the arranged timetable for the instalments.

Hopefully, now that there are administrators in place at Pride Park, they can do a good job in sorting out the mess the club are in. They may even be able to find a buyer soon – or at least, that’s what Rams fans will be hoping.