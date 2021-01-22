Derby County transfer update emerges that could be of interest to West Ham, Crystal Palace and Burnley

Derby County are preparing for a big week on the transfer market.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the Rams so far as a poor start to the season saw them rooted in the relegation zone.

While things are starting to improve on the pitch it seems that matters off it could prove troublesome.

The Championship club were thought to be closing in on a takeover deal that would see Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled complete a deal to take full control of the Rams.

However that deal is now in doubt with the Derbyshire Telegraph claiming that the club are looking for other investment.

As a result the future of a number of players has been cast into doubt with Derby potentially looking to raise funds in January.

Jason Knight is one player who has attracted the interest of West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace, but according to manager Wayne Rooney, the Rams will not be selling any of their first team players this month.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “The players I want to stay at this football club will stay here. None of my starting 11 from the last few weeks will be going anywhere.”

The Verdict

This will be a big relief to Derby County supporters.

The Rams boast one of the most talented young crops of players and so the prospect of losing any of their first team players is not good.

Jason Knight has arguably been the most in-demand of those prospects and so this can only be a good thing for fans who will be keen to see Derby keep hold of their prized asset.