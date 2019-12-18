Derby County transfer target offers insight into his future plans with January approaching

Oxford United defender, and Derby County transfer target, Rob Dickie has spoken out about his future ambitions amid speculation he may leave The Kassam in January.

Football Insider reported last week that Phillip Cocu was looking at the centre-back as an option to help strengthen his Rams back-line during the winter window, and he will have been interested to hear what Dickie had to say on his future.

“As a footballer, if you don’t believe you can get there then you’ll never make it,” he said in an interview with The Mirror.

“When I was sent out on loan, I was thinking ‘why don’t Reading want me?’

“I want to play at the highest level possible. Promotion with Oxford would be amazing and these cup runs have been a fantastic experience.”

So far this season, Dickie has made 17 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side, helping them into and providing three assists for his teammates along the way.

He was allowed to leave Reading during January 2018, after loan spells with Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town, and has now become a regular at Oxford.

Tonight sees Dickie come up against Premier League Champions Manchester City in the League Cup in what is sure to be a huge night for the defender.

The verdict

I’m not sure there is too much you can read into this from a Derby perspective with January fast approaching.

The fact that he wants to play at as high a level as possible is of course encouraging, but the talk of winning promotion with Oxford indicates that he doesn’t intend on going anywhere during the January window.

I would think that if Derby want to strengthen their defence in January, then they may be better off looking elsewhere for now.