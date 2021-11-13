Derby County transfer talking points: Jack Clarke incoming? Phil Jones interest? Buchanan to Celtic?

Despite a further points deduction hanging over their heads, Derby County are looking forward to the future as there seems to be credible bidders to bring the club out of administration.

The front-runner appears to be American businessman Chris Kirchner, who has attended matches at Pride Park but he still faces competitions from others and it won’t be a straight-forward process.

County’s administrators want a quick resolution and it’s hoped that a deal will be done before the start of 2022, which would give Wayne Rooney some fresh funds to bring in new players.

There’s been plenty of recent transfer rumours regarding the Rams – let’s look at some and the likelihood of them happening.

Spurs flop incoming?

After emerging as an exciting talent at Leeds United a few years ago, it’s safe to say Jack Clarke’s Tottenham Hotspur career hasn’t worked out as hoped.

Now 20 years old, the winger still has time to develop but he’s had unsuccessful loan spells since 2020 to QPR and Stoke City and he could be set for another Championship move in January.

Rooney’s side are one of a number of outfits that have been linked by TEAMtalk with a mid-season swoop for the youngster – they’d need to get a takeover and have their embargo removed if that was to happen but a bit of flair out wide is potentially what the Rams need.

Jones deal on the cards?

Ex-England defender Phil Jones was linked with a reunion with Rooney earlier in the year but nothing materialised, but now the reports have re-emerged with The Sun believing that Derby want to end the 29-year-old’s current Old Trafford misery.

Jones hasn’t played a league game for Man United since two appearances in the 2019-20 campaign and it’s clear he has no future at the Red Devils which should pave the way for a January exit.

There’s still clear issues with Derby’s interest though – Jones will be on a wage that far exceeds anything the club can afford even after a takeover happens and if that isn’t done by January then this potential deal won’t be able to take place anyway.

Interest in Buchanan from Hoops?

Another player who has attracted interest all year but this time a Rams player already is young Lee Buchanan, who is a wanted man north of the border according to The Scottish Sun.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is said to be an admirer of Buchanan and wants him to potentially solve his left-back issues at Parkhead.

The 20-year-old has played 14 Championship games this season after being courted by Derby’s bitter rivals Nottingham Forest over the summer, and if County’s takeover isn’t sorted by January then bids for Buchanan could be potentially tempting.