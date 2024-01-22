Highlights Sheffield Wednesday wants a loan fee from Derby County for Michael Smith's potential move.

Sheffield Wednesday looking to sign Michael Smith

It’s no secret that Paul Warne wants to sign a number nine during the January window, and Smith is someone who has been linked with the Rams for several weeks.

The 32-year-old is well-known to the Derby chief after playing with him at Rotherham, so a reunion would’ve made sense, particularly as he is struggling for game time at Hillsborough.

However, BBC Derbyshire has revealed that the two clubs are struggling to come to an agreement at the moment.

“BBC Derby Sport understands Derby County have made a loan offer for Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith including a significant wage contribution but we're told the Owls are demanding an excessive fee in return."

It remains to be seen whether the Owls will change their stance before the deadline, but Smith has struggled for minutes under Danny Rohl, who has often failed to select the target man in his matchday squad.

And, on the whole, the results justify his decision, as the Yorkshire outfit have improved significantly under his guidance, even if they remain in the relegation zone.

Yet, Wednesday will also want to make sure they get the best possible deal for the player, and you can understand why they are pushing to get a fee.

Derby County need a new number nine

As mentioned, bringing in attacking reinforcements has always been the priority for Derby this month, as Warne’s side look to finish in the top two this season, which is a real possibility as they currently trail second placed Peterborough United by just two points.

Whilst they are scoring goals, there is a reliance on James Collins, who has scored 12 goals, with the next highest in the team on six so far in the campaign.

In Smith, they would be getting someone who has guaranteed goals in the third tier, and his promotion winning experience would also be beneficial to the dressing room.

Of course, the club won’t be held to ransom over deals, so they will have to stick to their budget as they chase that striker before the deadline.

Ultimately, you would expect this to run until late in the window, and it will be intriguing to see if Wednesday change their stance, or if Derby are forced to look elsewhere.