Derby County transfer round-up: Serdar Dursun latest, Jordan Obita interest, Striker wanted

Derby County will be hoping to improve as quickly as possible as they prepare to take on Norwich City next week.

The Rams are yet to pick up a win this season and have lost three games on the spin since the start of the Sky Bet Championship campaign, and Phillip Cocu will be hoping that his side can improve soon.

Cocu is still keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the rest of the season. Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip regarding Derby County…

Serdar Dursun

Derby have been linked with the signing of Serdar Dursun, as per reports from Hurriyet.

Dursun scored 19 goals in 36 games for SV Darmstadt last season, and has now become the subject of a €1m offer from the Rams as Phillip Cocu looks to bolster his attacking options.

The striker stands at 6-foot-3 tall, and would be a powerful addition to the attacking line.

Jordan Obita

Watford, Bournemouth and Derby are interested in signing former Reading defender Jordan Obita on a free transfer, according to The Sun (25/09, page 55).

The 26-year-old was released by Reading upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last season, and made a total of 191 appearances for the Royals during his time at the Madejski Stadium.

Derby could look to strengthen at left-back, following the departure of Max Lowe to Sheffield United.

New striker before Norwich?

Phillip Cocu is hopeful of bringing in a new striker before next weekend’s trip to Norwich City.

Martyn Waghorn is still out of action due to injury, with Jack Marriott being their only recognised centre-forward at the moment.

It remains to be seen whether Dursun arrives before the trip to Carrow Road, but a striker is certainly a priority for Derby and for Cocu.