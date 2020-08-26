Derby County transfer round-up: Scott Malone update, Panzo, Jacob Murphy latest and Clarke

The new Sky Bet Championship season is edging closer and Derby County manager Phillip Cocu will be aiming for a top six spot at the very least.

The 2019/20 season was a campaign full of issues off of the pitch for the Rams which seemed to hamper their progress on the pitch, but with that put behind them, a real promotion push will be expected at Pride Park.

In-terms of transfer business for the Rams, Cocu has already snapped up Mike te Wierik and David Marshall this summer and is likely to be pursuing more targets ahead of the October transfer deadline.

Here, we take a look at the latest ongoings in and out at Pride Park:

Scott Malone

Gary Rowett’s Millwall are weighing up making a loan move for full-back Scott Malone., as per South London Press.

The 29-year-old doesn’t appear to be at the forefront of Cocu’s plans at Derby County, and a loan move away is looking likely ahead of the new season.

Malone is in the final year of his contract at Derby.

Matt Clarke

Derby are edging closer to re-signing Matt Clarke on loan again from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former Portsmouth centre-back enjoyed a fruitful spell at Pride Park last season, and was a virtual ever-present in Phillip Cocu’s starting eleven at the club.

Cocu has made it clear he wants to see the player return, and it now looks inevitable with the matter of paperwork the only thing between it becoming official.

Jonathan Panzo

Derby were heavily linked with the young centre-back and at one point it looked like a move to Derby was on the horizon, however he has now reportedly agreed personal terms with Dijon.

The 19-year-old has struggled to embed himself into the Monaco team and has found first-team opportunities hard to grasp.

He now though looks set to stay in France with a move to Derby looking firmly off the cards at present.

Jacob Murphy

The Rams have been linked with a move for Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy this summer alongside several other Championship sides.

However, the latest emerging from the Newcastle camp is that Toon boss Steve Bruce is keen to take a look at the former Norwich man with him currently training with the Magpies.

“I’m just going to take my time with him and have a look and see what the next step is for him, because he has had a successful loan in the Championship last year,” Bruce said.

“He looks as if he’s developed physically a little bit over the last 12 months or so. We’ll see what he does over the next two or three weeks in particular.”

Thus, Murphy is no nearer to a potential switch to Derby as it stands.

