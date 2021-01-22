Derby County transfer round-up: Rooney sends clear message, Leeds United stance revealed

It continues to be an unsettling time for Derby County off the pitch.

The Rams did return to winning ways against Bournemouth last time out, but they will be hoping to kick on both on and off the pitch.

Here, we round up Derby’s latest transfer news and gossip from the last couple of days…

Tyler Roberts

Roberts is expected to stay at Elland Road this month amid reported interest from Derby, as per the Athletic.

Roberts has been used sporadically this season, and has been unable to nail down a regular place in the side.

Derby had made approaches to sign Roberts, but they look to miss out with the Wales international set to remain at Elland Road.

Leeds United

Leeds have been left on red alert, with Derby reportedly enlisting agents to find buyers for a number of their players, according to Football Insider.

Derby players still haven’t had their wages paid from last month, with Sheikh Khaled’s takeover still yet to be completed.

This means that Derby may have to cash in on their most prized assets this summer, with Leeds recently taking an interest in Louie Sibley and Jason Knight.

Wayne Rooney

Rooney, however, has insisted that none of the players who have featured in his side over the last few weeks will not be leaving this month.

Knight has been a key player for Derby under Rooney, and the likes of Krystian Bielik and Kamil Jozwiak have also impressed.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “The players I want to stay at this football club will stay here.

“None of my starting 11 from the last few weeks will be going anywhere.”