Derby County transfer round-up: Potential Bogle replacement emerges, Kamil Jozwiak latest, move lined up for winger

It has been a busy week on the transfer front for Derby County, ahead of the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Rams face Reading at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon, hoping to make major improvements after producing a lacklustre performance against Barrow in the Carabao Cup last week.

Will Derby make a signing or two before the clash with the Royals? Here, we round up all the latest transfer news and gossip…

Bogle & Lowe depart

The big news this week is that both Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe have joined Sheffield United in a deal worth around £15million.

The former Derby wing-backs were left out of the squad that faced Barrow, and have now joined the Blades after impressing in the Championship.

Both players have penned four-year deals at Bramall Lane, and will hopeful of providing competition for George Baldock and Enda Stevens next season.

A potential Bogle replacement?

A potential replacement for Bogle has emerged, with Wigan Athletic’s Nathan Byrne said to be a target for the Rams.

Football Insider claim that Derby are interested in signing Byrne, who produced eight assists in 39 Championship appearances last term.

The Rams could be set to take advantage of Wigan’s precarious financial situation and land Byrne for a cut-price this summer.

Samuel Grandsir

Sky Sports are reporting that Derby are lining up a move for AS Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir.

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (08/09, 18:39pm) claim that the Rams are lining up a move for the 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Stade Brest.

Grandsir scored five goals for Brest last term, but has only made 18 appearances for Monaco since joining from Troyes in 2018, so a move away could be likely this summer.

Kamil Jozwiak

The same report claims that talks over a move for Kamil Jozwiak have stalled.

The Lech Poznan winger has been heavily linked with a move to Pride Park, but the latest is that Derby are struggling to tie up a deal for the Polish wide-man.