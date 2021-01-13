Derby County transfer round-up: Mike te Wierik latest, Guardiola plots move, Ben Whiteman update

With the takeover of Derby County set to finally go through, Wayne Rooney will be keen to bring in one or two new faces between now and the end of the month.

The Rams are yet to make any movements this month, but will be hoping that developments off the pitch can resolve that soon.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer rumours and gossip surrounding the Rams…

Mike te Wierik

Te Wierik – who joined in the summer after penning a pre-contract deal – has interest from three Dutch clubs in him.

Fortuna Sittard, FC Groningen and Heracles Almelo are all said to be interested in the defender, as per VL, who has endured a torrid time at Pride Park this term.

He looks set to leave this month, having made only six appearances for Derby.

A return to Groningen could be on the cards for the centre-half, who picked up a red card against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Scott Carson

Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to sign Scott Carson on a permanent basis.

Carson has spent the last two seasons on loan at City, providing a bit of experience and back-up to Ederson.

He hasn’t made an appearance for City, but Guardiola insists he is keen to keep the goalkeeper at the Etihad Stadium for good.

Ben Whiteman

Whiteman looks set to join Preston North End, who look set to beat Derby County to his highly-coveted signature.

Whiteman has scored eight goals for Doncaster this season, and as per the Athletic, Nottingham Forest and Derby have been scouting the midfielder.

But a medical is set to happen for Whiteman at Deepdale, after agreeing a fee with Doncaster in the last couple of days.