Derby County transfer round-up: Midfielder eyed, transfer target heads elsewhere, transfer tussle for winger

Derby County are likely to be set for an interesting few months ahead, as they look to prepare for the new Championship season, which is set to get under way in August.

The Rams endured a frustrating league campaign last term, under the management of Wayne Rooney, who struggled to get the best out of the group of players at his disposal.

Derby avoided relegation on the final day of the 2020/21 season, as they drew 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday, which saw them survive at the Owls’ expense.

Rooney will be hoping to add to his squad before their season opener later this month, as they look to get off to a positive start in the upcoming new season.

We take a look at the latest transfer news surrounding Derby County from the last week.

Winger eyed by Derby

Football League World have exclusively revealed that Derby are one of the teams interested in signing Albert Adomah this summer.

Birmingham City, Luton Town and Ipswich Town are said to be interested in a deal to sign Adomah as well, so Derby will face a tough battle to land his signature.

The winger found regular game time hard to come by with QPR last season, and could potentially be on the move this summer, with Pride Park being a potential destination for the former Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa man.

Transfer target set to head elsewhere

Derby County had previously been credited with interest in signing midfielder Josh Bowler, who has recently been released by Premier League side Everton.

He found regular minutes tough to find with the Toffees, and they didn’t see him as part of their long-term plans heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

But Derby are set to miss out on landing his signature, with TEAMtalk recently reporting that Bowler is set to sign for Blackpool, who will be preparing for life back in the Championship, after winning promotion from League One this term.

Defender emerges as transfer target

Southampton youngster Pascal Kpohomouh is a wanted man this summer, with Derby believed to be rivalling both Stoke City and Middlesbrough to a potential agreement for the defender.

Hampshire Live reported Derby’s interest in signing Kpohomouh, with his contract with the Saints set to reach a conclusion this month.

Rams eyeing loan swoop for Premier League midfielder

Derby are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff on loan ahead of the 2021/22 season, according to The Chronicle.

Longstaff found first-team opportunities with Steve Bruce’s side hard to find in their most recent season, and the Magpies could be tempted to send him out on loan in the near future, as he looks to further his development in senior football.