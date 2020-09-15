Derby County transfer round-up: Medical in place for midfielder, Kamil Jóźwiak update

Derby County will be looking to make the necessary additions to their team before the summer transfer window closes in October.

The Rams were beaten by Reading in their opening match of the 2020/21 season, and Phillip Cocu will surely know that reinforcements are needed in the near future if they’re serious about challenging for a top-six finish this term.

Derby finished tenth in the Championship table last term, and will be eager to force themselves into the top-six at the earliest of opportunities.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Phillip Cocu’s side in the last week.

Jordon Ibe

Ibe has been a free-agent since leaving AFC Bournemouth last season, and is set to undergo a medical with the Rams according to Football Insider.

The winger is a player that the club’s supporters will know well, with Ibe spending the 2014/15 season on loan with the club from Liverpool.

He chipped in with five goals and one assist in 24 appearances for the Rams in that season, and will be keen to make up for lost time after a lack of minutes with Bournemouth.

Samuel Grandsir

Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett has revealed that Swansea City have moved ahead of Derby in the race to sign AS Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir.

#swansea have moved ahead of #dcfc in the pursuit of Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir. Would cost £2.3m but Swansea want a loan with option to buy. Derby won’t pay that much, but discussions over a straight cash deal are preferable to the French club. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 14, 2020

It is claimed that the Rams are unwilling to match Monaco’s £2.3million valuation of the midfielder, which is likely to end any interest they have in the 24-year-old.

Kamil Jóźwiak

Derby County’s interest in signing Polish international Kamil Jóźwiak has been well-documented, but they appear to have made a breakthrough in talks with the midfielder.

It is reported by Przeglad Sportowy that an initial €4million fee has been agreed between Derby and Polish side Lech Poznan, with a deal seemingly edging closer.