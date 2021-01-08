Derby County transfer round-up: Louie Sibley interest, Leeds United player eyed, striker battle

Wayne Rooney will be keen to make signings in charge of Derby County this month, as the Rams look to climb the Championship table.

Here, we round up the latest news and gossip after the first week of the transfer window…

Jason Knight

Knight is said to be a player in demand, with Leeds United now reportedly joining the race for the midfielder.

Football Insider claim that Leeds and West Ham are interested in signing Knight, although may look to wait until the summer to make a move.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a regular for Derby this season, and was handed his international debut in October as a reward for his impressive performances.

Louie Sibley

Football Insider also claim that there is still an interest from Leeds in Louie Sibley.

Sibley was a player who Leeds tracked in the summer, after the young midfielder came into life after lockdown and scored a lot of goals.

The young playmaker had a £10million price-tag on his shoulders in the summer, but remained at Pride Park amid interest from Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts

Staying on the topic of Leeds, one player who could move in the opposite direction is Tyler Roberts.

Football Insider claim that Derby, Preston, Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday are all keen on the Wales international.

Phil Hay has also backed up Derby’s interest in the player, who scored some important goals for Leeds in their promotion-winning 19/20 campaign.

Armand Gnanduillet

Derby are reportedly keen on signing Armand Gnanduillet, who is available to sign on a free transfer.

The striker scored 18 goals in all competitions for Blackpool last season, before making the move to Turkish side Altay.

He’s now been let go by the Turkish side, though, and according to Football Insider, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing up his signature.