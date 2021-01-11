Derby County transfer round-up: Key duo linked with Leeds United move, midfielder targeted, Tyler Roberts latest

Derby County could be in for an interesting few weeks ahead in the January transfer window, with rumoured incomings and departures already taking place.

The Rams have endured a frustrating season to date this term, as they currently sit 22nd in the Championship table after 22 matches in this year’s campaign.

Wayne Rooney looks set to be appointed as the club’s permanent manager, having seemingly made a good impression whilst in temporary charge of the Rams.

It has also recently been reported by The Telegraph that the takeover of the club is set to be completed as early as this week, which will come at the ideal time.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Derby County heading into the second full week of the January transfer window.

Jason Knight

Knight has burst onto the scene with Derby this season, and has gone on to make 24 appearances in total for the club’s first-team.

He has scored two goals this term, and will be hoping that he can continue to impress as this year’s campaign progresses.

However, it appears as though his recent performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with Leeds United reportedly being keen on landing Knight’s signature.

Louie Sibley

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Derby County youngster Louie Sibley according to Football Insider.

Sibley has caught the eye with some impressive showings this season with the Rams, and has chipped in with two goals and two assists in 17 appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side.

It remains to be seen as to whether a formal bid has been made by Marcelo Bielsa’s side at this moment in time, so it could be an interesting few weeks ahead with this transfer rumour, as the Leeds boss looks to add depth to his side.

Ben Whiteman

Derby County are one of a number of teams keeping tabs on Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman according to The Athletic.

Whiteman has been key to Doncaster’s strong start to this year’s campaign in League One, with the midfielder having eight goals and seven assists to his name so far this term.

Nottingham Forest and Preston are also believed to be keen on a deal to sign the 24-year-old, although it’s not clear as to which club is the frontrunner to land his signature.

Tyler Roberts

Roberts had previously been linked with a move to Derby County according to The Mirror.

However, it doesn’t seem as though the Welshman will be leaving Leeds United anytime soon, with Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa admitting that he sees Roberts as part of his plans.

That might come as a surprise though, with the forward being restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions this season, with Bielsa often starting Patrick Bamford in attack in the Premier League.