Derby County transfer round-up: Journalist provides Mengi update, Rams monitor lower league talents

Derby County have struggled to shake off the threat of relegation all season in the Sky Bet Championship and it remains the club’s priority during the run-in to ensure they are not sucked any closer to trouble in the division.

If Wayne Rooney can prevent disaster, there is actually the potential for these to be exciting times for the Derby County supporters.

A takeover is finally motoring along, whilst in terms of Rooney, there’s been enough to suggest that he’s going to be a capable head coach that could get Derby moving in the right direction with the right resources.

Whilst focus at the moment is on avoiding any tense relegation battle, a number of transfer stories are bubbling away in the background at Pride Park.

We round a handful of those up here..

Teden Mengi

Mengi is on loan at Pride Park from Manchester United and there’s been a host of speculation about Rooney looking to tie the 18-year-old down for 2021/22.

As per Ryan Conway on YouTube, the latest situation is: “The idea is that it’s up to Teden.

“I think Derby absolutely want him back. Manchester United are very open to letting him go out on loan again and I think the Wayne Rooney connection is, well, obviously a big one to lean on.

“I would be surprised if Teden wasn’t at Derby next season, let’s put it that way. I’d be very surprised if Teden was at another club.”

The teenager has made nine appearances in the Championship since linking up with Derby.

Akin Odimayo

It was reported by TEAMtalk last week that Derby were amongst a host of clubs interested in Odimayo at Swindon Town.

The former Reading FC defender has done well with Swindon, featuring at both full-back and in the heart of their defence so far this season.

Derby have an interest, but so do a host of their Championship rivals, including Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

Joey Dawson

As per Iron Bru, Scunthorpe United have a battle on their hands to retain Dawson this summer, with Derby County one club keeping tabs on the prolific young forward.

There’s the offer of a permanent contract on the table for the 17-year-old with the Irons, but Derby have been impressed by his prolific form after Dawson scored 16 times in the Youth Alliance league.

Derby do, though, face competition from Celtic in the race for the teenage talent.

