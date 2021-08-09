Derby County transfer round-up: Interest in winger, Rooney sets sights on trio, goalkeeping uncertainty

Derby County began their 2021/22 Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

The Rams, whose pre-season has been dominated with uncertainty around player transfers and whether the club would have enough senior players for the campaign ahead, have seen their position improve over the last couple of weeks.

However, Wayne Rooney will be hoping to add to his squad before the end of August deadline comes flying around, whilst equally being wary of players departing before that time frame.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer updates regarding Derby County at present…

Kamil Jozwiak uncertainty

Reports in Turkey have indicated that Kamil Jozwiak has re-emerged as a target for Galatasaray. The Rams beat the Turkish giants to the signing of the 23-year-old last season and it appears that they are an interested party once more.

Jozwiak struggled to contribute goals for derby last season, scoring once and assisting three more in his 39 appearances last time out. But, Jozwiak did prove to be a constant threat from the right-wing, with his direct running and quick feet helping him into attacking positions.

Despite the apparent interest, Wayne Rooney addressed rumours relating to Jozwiak by stating that it was the “first I’ve heard of interest in Kamil”.

Rooney wants to add trio to his squad

Rooney remains hopeful that he can bring Phil Jagielka, Tom Carroll, and Sam Baldock to Pride Park this summer, as reported by Derbyshire Live.

Derby are still operating under restrictions that only allow them to strike deals with free agents or loan players for a maximum of six months.

The aforementioned trio have been training with Derby for a while now, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck.

Rams target Kamil Grosicki

Derby have set their sights on 33-year-old free agent Kamil Grosicki, as reported by Football Insider.

The winger has been left without a club after leaving West Brom in the summer, spending 18 months with The Baggies, which involved being promoted to England’s top tier before an immediate relegation.

Given Derby’s situation, Grosicki would only be able to sign a one-year contract with the club.

David Marshall faces uncertain future

During today’s press conference, Wayne Rooney has revealed that David Marshall currently finds himself as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper, with Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop pushing ahead of the Scotsman.

With the vastly experienced goalkeeper dropping down the pecking order, he may be seeking an exit in what remains of this transfer window.

