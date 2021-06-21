Derby County transfer round-up: Euro 2020 man linked, double departure blow and Championship striker eyed

Derby County will be desperate to have a productive summer as they look to heavily improve on last season’s league finish, where they narrowly escaped relegation on the final day.

Manager Wayne Rooney will have a job on his hands though – and with the Rams in the current financial situation they’re in – the club will have to be creative and wise in the business they conduct over the next few months.

But their focus will not only be on incomings, but also on the potential outgoings that could be on the horizon in the near future as pre-season approaches.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at a few of the transfer rumours swirling around Pride Park at this current moment.

Stephen O’Donnell targeted

Motherwell full back O’Donnell played extremely well for Scotland against England on the right-hand side last Friday after receiving criticism for his display against the Czech Republic – and could be rewarded with a move to the Championship this summer.

Five Championship sides – including Derby County, Birmingham City and Barnsley – are in with a chance of signing the 29-year-old according to a Daily Mail exclusive.

And with his price tag understood to be ‘relatively modest’, the Rams may have a chance of signing the Scottish international if other sides pull out of the race and make way for Wayne Rooney to secure his services.

This could potentially be a great signing with Rooney’s side looking to bolster their defence and avoid a repeat of last season.

Brown and Marriott on the way out?

Midfield teenager Archie Brown and forward Jack Marriott are both being linked with a move away from Pride Park this summer – and their futures could be decided within a matter of weeks.

Brown, who has been offered a deal to extend his stay in the East Midlands beyond this summer, could be set to join Swiss club FC Lausanne-Sport on the expiry of his contract as per Le Matin.

For a side who had high hopes for the 19-year-old, this would be a cruel blow to a side that have already integrated fellow academy player Louie Sibley into their senior squad over the past couple of seasons.

Another player who is likely to leave in the next couple of weeks is Jack Marriott, whose deal with the Championship side also comes to an end at the end of the month.

According to Derby’s club statement, they were in talks with Marriott over a new contract extension – but could now be set to move to Hull City with the Tigers reported to be in talks with the 26-year-old.

Ikpeazu on the radar

Derby County are one of four Championship sides currently interested in Wycombe Wanderers forward Uche Ikpeazu, according to Sky Sports.

Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are also reported to be monitoring the 26-year-old, who spent two years in Scotland with Hearts before joining Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

With two years left on his current deal at Adams Park, his current club are under no pressure to sell him at this moment in time, but could be tempted to let him go if an acceptable bid comes in.

He scored six goals in 31 Championship appearances last season, a record he’s destined to improve if he signs for a second-tier team not struggling at the bottom of the division and with Wycombe’s relegation, he’s likely to be a signing the Rams can make within their tight budget.