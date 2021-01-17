Derby County transfer round-up: Duo could be sold, Manchester United and Liverpool interest, 26-year-old poised for exit

It looks as though it could be a difficult end to the transfer window for Derby County.

With the long talked about takeover of the club yet to be completed, it appears as the Rams could soon be heading for some financial trouble, with The Telegraph’s John Percy reporting players have still to be paid, and there is a threat of administration hanging over the club..

As a result, it could be difficult for the club to make any signing this month, while other clubs could look to swoop for some of the Rams more valuable assets, as Derby look for some much-needed income.

It is perhaps no surprise therefore, that there has been plenty of transfer speculation surrounding Derby recently, and here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest stories to emerge from Pride Park over the past few days.

Sibley and Knight made available

Two players whose future at Derby could now be up in air, are Louie Sibley and Jason Knight.

The young midfield duo have been linked with the likes of West Ham and Leeds United recently, and it seems as though Derby could be forced to listen to offers for the pair.

According to reports from The Sun, Derby have now made clubs aware of the fact that both players are available for sale, as the Rams look to raise those funds amid that financial concern.

Huddersfield chase Holmes

Duane Holmes is another midfield option who could be on his way out of Pride Park during the current transfer window.

The 26-year-old is apparently a target for Huddersfield – who he previously made 26 appearances for between 2013 and 2016 – with Football Insider claiming the Rams could cash in on the American before his contract expires in the summer.

Te Wierik set for Groningen reunion



Things haven’t worked out for Mike Te Wierik since he joined Derby from Groningen in the summer transfer window.

The centre back has made just a handful of league appearances for the Rams this season, and now looks set for a swift return to his former club, with reports from The Athletic claiming that Te Wierik has agreed a multi-year deal to move back to Holland with his old club.

Manchester United and Liverpool targeting teenager

It seems as though some of Derby’s younger players could also be on their way out of the club, not least 16-year-old Kaide Gordon.

The teenager made his senior Rams debut in their recent 4-0 win at Birmingham, and it is now claimed by Sky Sports that the Premier League’s top two, Manchester United and Liverpool, are interested in the winger.

It is thought that Derby want around £2million for Gordon, having reportedly already rejected bids of around half that amount for the Under 18s squad member.