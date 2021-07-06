Derby County transfer round-up: CEO outlines transfer plans, Mengi update, Waghorn speaks

The good times may be starting to come back for Derby County as it was confirmed that they will not suffer relegation to League One for the 2021-22 season.

The EFL have not appealed the decisions of an independent panel to fine the Rams £100,000, meaning that will be the only punishment County face ahead of the new campaign.

Now plans can be put in motion for a Championship season and perhaps even a takeover can now be pushed through – manager Wayne Rooney will be desperate to get his hands on some funds to bolster his squad.

The news of two strikers leaving this past week won’t have been much comfort to Derby fans – let’s look at the latest transfer news both in and out of the club with less than five weeks to go before the start of the new season.

Teden Mengi return update

Using his links to Manchester United, Rooney was able to convince the Red Devils to loan out talented teenage defender Teden Mengi to Pride Park for the final few months of the 2020-21 season.

Mengi played nine times for Derby but an injury cut short his season – it looks like that’s not the last time that he will be seen in the white shirt though.

That’s because they’re ‘close‘ to sealing a loan deal to bring Mengi back for a whole season – but it may not be happening immediately as the 19-year-old is currently training with United’s first-team squad.

It may be a case of waiting until the European Championships are over and for all of United’s players who have featured in that competition to return from their break, but it still looks as though Mengi will return to County next season.

Waghorn talks Derby departure

In what may have been seen as a bit of a surprise move, Martyn Waghorn has swapped Derby for a fellow Championship rival in Coventry City after a three-year stint at Pride Park.

Despite being offered new terms by the club, the 31-year-old has opted for a fresh challenge after scoring 30 goals in 123 matches for the Rams.

Speaking about his decision to turn down Derby and sign for the Sky Blues, Waghorn said, per the Derby Telegraph: “There was a bit of interest over the summer, and I spoke to the manager, and the feeling I got about what the club is was really exciting, and it seemed a natural decision for me.

“With what I wanted from my career, the club fitted perfectly, and I’m delighted to be here.”

Derby CEO makes transfer pledge

The Rams are still operating under a transfer embargo implemented by the EFL, meaning that for now only free transfers and loan players can arrive at Pride Park.

That’s an issue that the club are looking to work with the EFL to resolve as soon as possible, and with the departures of Waghorn and Jack Marriott to Peterborough in the last week, new recruits are desperately needed.

Hopeful that something can be sorted soon, County CEO Stephen Pearce has revealed that a plan is in place but that all rests on what happens on the ownership of the club, with Mel Morris increasingly keen to pass on the club having failed to do so with Sheikh Khaled and Erik Alonso.

“We have a core of senior players and extremely talented academy players. That is enough to operate with, and we have a plan for the rest of the window,” Pearce said, per the Derby Telegraph.

“We are not rushing to fill the squad for next week. We have a clear plan ready, pending the future ownership. One of our strengths is our strong relationship with Wayne. He is fully aware of the situation, is informed and supportive.”