Derby County transfer round-up: Celtic target Rams man, Rooney provides update, Potential targets to play against Manchester United

Derby County have endured a hugely frustrating summer, with Wayne Rooney unable to make the additions to the squad that he would’ve wanted.

Off-field issues have hindered the Rams for some time and that remains the case now, as the embargo they are under means Rooney is going into today’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United with a depleted squad.

Despite that, the boss has been making plans as he looks to secure free agents, and there is a hope that restrictions will be lifted shortly.

Therefore, there is still plenty of talk surrounding potential Derby deals and here we provide a round-up of what’s been speculated in recent days…

Celtic interested in Nathan Byrne

Whilst there is a focus on incomings, Derby may face a battle to keep hold of right-back Nathan Byrne.

The former Wolves man has impressed at Pride Park and such form has caught the eye of Celtic, who are in desperate need of a right-back themselves.

Derby would not want to sell but the chance to move to Glasgow may appeal to the player and they may feel he could be available for a bargain price given the Rams situation.

Rooney admits transfer frustration

Speaking about the Rams predicament, Rooney revealed that he has had transfer plans in place since February and he couldn’t hide his frustration that deals can’t get done.

Pleasingly, he confirmed talks have taken place with individuals who want to sign, although he acknowledged those players won’t hand around forever waiting for Derby to sort their issues out.

Targets to play against Manchester United

Six of those players that Rooney has mentioned are expected to line up against the Red Devils this afternoon in the Rams glamour friendly.

Ryan Allsopp, Phil Jagielka, Richard Stearman, Ravel Morrison, Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock have been training with the club in recent days and they will all play a part later on.

Centre-back Curtis Davies, who is a free agent after his Derby deal expired in the summer, could also get some minutes.