Derby County transfer round-up: Billy Sharp latest, George Evans news, player set for Liverpool

With December salaries paid and their transfer embargo now lifted, Derby County are back in business when it comes to bringing players into the club.

The gloom may end up returning if a takeover from Sheikh Khaled of Bin Zayed International isn’t completed in the near future, with Wayne Rooney hoping that he doesn’t have to make a massive sale before deadline day to do any business.

With Rooney needing new players to add to his relatively young squad before Monday’s window closure, let’s look at all the gossip on players potentially heading in and out of Pride Park.

Sharp a no-go for County

With Derby needing a prolific goalscorer for the rest of the season, the club were linked with Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp by Football Insider.

But any excitement from Derby fans about that potential deal can be reined in, as Mirror reporter David Anderson has stated that the Blades will turn any approach down for the 34-year-old – with Chris Wilder still seeing the boyhood United fan as part of his plans.

County will now have to look elsewhere for a new striker with just five days left to find one.

Millwall bid for midfielder rebuffed

Despite not having the best of finances right now, the Rams have turned down a £500,000 offer for versatile midfielder George Evans from league rivals Millwall, according to the Telegraph’s John Percy.

We can assume that Gary Rowett doesn’t want to add Evans to his midfield ranks which are well-stocked right now, but to his centre-back options as the 26-year-old has played in that role four times in the league for Derby this season.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Lions return with another bid, but considering Evans is by no means a regular under Rooney then it’s feasible to think that an increased bid would see Rowett get his man.

Sibley? Jozwiak? – Can you name which Derby County player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Martyn Waghorn Wayne Rooney Louie Sibley Jack Marriott

Deal ‘done’ for wonder-kid to depart Pride Park

A player who Derby consider the ‘best 16-year-old in the country’ according to The Athletic, Kaide Gordon is set to join Premier League champions Liverpool in a deal that is £1 million up-front, but could rise to £3 million over the years.

It will help pay some of January’s wages for sure but might end up going towards potential new signings – but it’s a big disappointment for the Rams to lose a player with such potential so early in his career.

Needs must though and the financial situation of the club takes precedence over the young stars they are producing – Gordon’s transfer is set to be completed this week.