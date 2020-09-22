Derby County transfer round-up: Aston Villa man wanted, Bobby Duncan latest, Ibe, Zohore update

Derby County have endured an underwhelming start to the 2020/21 Championship season, with Phillip Cocu’s men losing their first two fixtures.

The Rams were downed 2-0 by Reading on the opening day at Pride Park, and then proceeded to fall to a 2-1 defeat to Nathan Jones’ Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

So, with the transfer window still open, boss Cocu is likely to be eyeing reinforcements who can help enhance the current squad to help them kick on after a poor start.

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the east Midlands outfit…..

Jordon Ibe

Derby are set to announce the signing of former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old was a free-agent after his contract expired at AFC Bournemouth, and he’s now set to re-join the Rams after the player enjoyed a loan stint at Pride Park back in the 2014/15 season.

The player has supposedly undertaken a medical and an announcement on this transfer is expected within the next 24 hours.

Keinan Davis

As per Football Insider, Derby have enquired about taking Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis on a season-long loan deal.

The Rams face competition from Alex Neil’s Preston North End for his signature also, with it uncertain as of yet whether Villa will sanction a temporary departure for the 22-year-old.

Davis has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park, especially since the big money arrival of Ollie Watkins from Brentford.

Kenneth Zohore

Derby County are not in the race to sign West Brom forward Kenneth Zohore, as per Derbyshire Live.

The Rams had been linked with a move for the former Cardiff City frontman this summer alongside Sheffield Wednesday, but any move for the striker has now been ruled out as the club pursue other targets.

Zohore notched three goals for the Baggies last season in the Championship as they sealed promotion to the Premier League.

Bobby Duncan

Bobby Duncan is a target for Derby as the Fiorentina player eyes an exit from the Serie A club, as per the Telegraph.

The former Liverpool striker has reportedly visited Derby County’s training ground ahead of a potential switch to the Rams.

The 19-year-old is set to initially be utilised in the club’s under-23 setup with Cocu able to cast his eyes over him, ahead of a potential first-team call up.