Derby County transfer round-up: Albert Adomah news, Jason Knight update, Louie Sibley latest

Derby County are already starting to get some of their summer transfer business underway and there is plenty of speculation emerging around potential incomings and outgoings.

The Rams’ ownership situation remains up in the air at the moment, with the latest reports suggesting that former Manchester City CEO Garry Cook is involved in the latest takeover attempt by American financiers.

Until Derby sort out their off the field issues, they will not be able to fully devote all of their attention towards the transfer window.

However, there have still been rumours emerging around the long-term futures of a couple of the Rams’ key players. There has also already been links made to one or two potential players they might look to sign. It does therefore promise to be another hectic summer at Derby.

With all that in mind, we round-up some of the latest transfer news concerning the Rams…

Albert Adomah emerges on Derby’s radar

We here at Football League World have revealed that Derby are one of the options that experienced winger Albert Adomah could move to this summer.

The 33-year-old is currently with Championship rivals QPR after signing for his local club only last summer following his departure from Nottingham Forest. However, after managing just seven league starts he is thought to be weighing up his future.

It is also believed that Adomah is also considering whether to make a move to the likes of Bristol City, Birmingham City, Luton Town and Ipswich Town. He could also yet opt to remain with QPR, but he might feel it is time to move on and try and get more regular starts next term.

Adomah would be a potentially excellent addition for Derby, he has a lot of quality and an abundance of Championship experience. He still managed to be involved in seven goals last term for QPR in the league despite making just seven starts in his 34 appearances.

21 things every Derby County fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 How many years ago was the club formed? 136 137 138 139

Brighton leading race for Jason Knight amid other interest

Derby are going to face a major battle to keep hold of Jason Knight this summer, and it has now been reported by The Sun that the Rams might have to cash in on him during the transfer window.

It is also believed that Premier League Brighton are now the front runners in the race for his potential signature this summer.

Knight has previously been linked with a potential move to both West Ham and Crystal Palace, and now Brighton are keen to potentially sign him with the midfielder fitting their recruitment model.

That suggests that the Rams are going to see plenty of interest in him if indeed they do decide to make him available for a move this summer.

Derby could be forced to cash in on Louie Sibley

Another potential departure that we could see from Derby during the summer transfer window is midfielder Louie Sibley. The attacking midfielder according to the latest report from The Sun is someone that the Rams might have to sell, alongside Knight as well, to ease their financial situation.

Football League World have previously revealed that Sibley is on the radar of West Ham heading into the summer transfer window, and this latest update from The Sun will have boosted their chances of making a move happen. The midfielder did not enjoy the best of seasons with the Rams, but he does have a lot of potential and he could be someone that they have to cash in on now.