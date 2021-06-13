Derby County transfer round-up: 6-goal midfielder on radar, George Edmundson update, Championship interest in Rams target

Derby County are expected to have a very busy summer as Wayne Rooney looks to reshape the squad following their relegation battle last season.

The Rams survived on a dramatic final day and the boss will be desperate to ensure that doesn’t happen again moving forward. However, with off-field issues still continuing to disrupt the club, Rooney won’t know what sort of budget he can work with.

Nevertheless, he will still be making plans as he looks to identify players that can improve the group, and there has been plenty of speculation concerning Derby in recent days.

Here we provide a round-up of all the rumours about deals involving the Pride Park outfit…

Derby to rival Ipswich for Matt Crooks

It has been claimed that the Rams are interested in Matt Crooks, who could be available following Rotherham’s relegation to League One.

Despite the Millers dropping to the third tier, Crooks was one of several who enhanced their reputation for the Yorkshire side, as he managed six goals from midfield and impressed with his all-round game.

The prospect of returning to the Championship immediately may give Derby the edge over the Tractor Boys.

Further interest emerges for George Edmundson

Rooney completed the signing of George Edmundson in the January window and it’s believed that he wants the player back for next season.

But, doing a deal for the centre-back isn’t going to be easy, as it has been said that several clubs have already made offers for the Rangers player, although those bids have been turned down.

Either way, it appears there is a battle to land the defender and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Birmingham open Pritchard talks

Another player who has been linked with a move to Pride Park is Alex Pritchard.

However, any deal for the attacking midfielder will be tough, as it has been stated that he is in talks with Birmingham City.

As he is set to be a free agent, the creative former Spurs youngster will be in talks with clubs as he weighs up what is a big move.