Derby County transfer round-up: 26-year-old set for exit, Josh Murphy latest, free agent linked

After defeating AFC Bournemouth by a goal to nil in a vital win last night, Derby County will be hoping to kick on under Wayne Rooney.

It has been a troubling few weeks for the club, with players not being paid and their ownership up in the air.

The Rams are yet to make a signing, though, and fans will be hoping that there are some movements in weeks to come.

Here, we round up the latest transfer news and gossip regarding the Rams…

Josh Murphy

Derby have been linked with the loan signing of Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy, as per Football Insider.

Murphy has made only three league starts for Neil Harris’ side this season, but scored eight goals for the Bluebirds in all competitions last term.

Derby, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday have now been linked with the loan signing of the winger, as he looks to get regular game time under his belt.

Ravel Morrison

Derby have also been linked with the signing of free agent Ravel Morrison, according to reports from Football Insider.

Derby, Forest and Huddersfield Town are said to have expressed an interest in the midfielder, who has recently had his contract cancelled at ADO Den Haag.

He is a player who knows Wayne Rooney well after their time at Manchester United, but Football League World understands a move to Turkey is in the offing.

Duane Holmes

Wayne Rooney has revealed that Duane Holmes is set to leave Derby County, amid links with Huddersfield Town.

Reports have claimed that Huddersfield have agreed a fee with Derby for Holmes, with a medical likely to happen soon.

Football League World understand that Alex Pritchard was a player of interest for Derby in exchange, but a move looks unlikely at the moment.

Mike te Wierik

te Wierik has returned to former club Groningen on a permanent basis.

The defender was brought in on a pre-contract agreement in the summer, but made only six appearances for the Rams.

A move away from Pride Park has now been completed.