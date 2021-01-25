Derby County transfer round-up: 26-year-old seals exit, Liverpool close in on transfer deal

We are into the final week of the transfer window and Wayne Rooney will be hoping for some movement between now and the end of the week.

The Rams are yet to make a signing in what has been a turbulent couple of months for the club both on and off the pitch.

We start today’s round-up with a departure at Pride Park…

Duane Holmes

Holmes has completed a long-awaited move away from Derby County, joining Huddersfield Town on a deal until 2024.

A move to the John Smith’s Stadium has been in the offing for a while, and he has now left Derby after a two-and-a-half year spell at Pride Park.

His comments may be surprising to Derby fans, though, with Holmes revealing that he had a private discussion with Leigh Bromby regarding a potential move a couple of months ago.

Kaide Gordon

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Kaide Gordon.

The 16-year-old is renowned as one of the best in his country at his age, and he made his debut for the club last month.

Liverpool are now closing in on a deal for Gordon, in a £1million move which could rise to £3million in the future.

His sale would raise much-needed funds for the club, as the club await being taken over.

Josh Murphy

Derby target Josh Murphy could be set to be given a lifeline at Cardiff City.

Derby, Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing the winger on loan, who has found regular game time hard to come by this season.

But Mick McCarthy has now replaced Neil Harris at the helm, and The Sun are now reporting that Murphy could be set to be handed a lifeline in South Wales.