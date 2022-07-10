Derby County transfer revelation emerges regarding key player

Derby County have wasted no time in getting signings through the door following the completion of their takeover.

Since it was confirmed, the club have announced the arrival of six permanent transfers.

Among them are some eye-catching names for League One, too, with the likes of Conor Hourihane, Tom Barkhuizen and David McGoldrick all dropping down a division.

It appears, though, that the club now face a transfer battle in terms of a departure.

That’s according to The Sun, who report that the Rams are set to slap a large price tag on midfielder Jason Knight this summer.

The 21-year-old is reportedly interesting Bundesliga side Werder Bremen this summer, with just one year remaining on his Derby County contract.

The Rams are said to be ‘fuming’ at suggestions he could go on the cheap this summer due to his contract situation.

If he was to depart, it would be a significant blow for Derby County ahead of their League One campaign and certainly put a dampener on the growing optimism at the club.

The 21-year-old made 38 Championship appearances for the Rams last campaign, scoring twice and assisting three times.

At his tender age, the versatile midfielder has already amassed 118 Derby County appearances.

The Verdict

Derby County have every right to command a hefty fee for Jason Knight this summer.

Even though he has just a year remaining on his current deal, he still has a year left, meaning Derby are not in a position where they have to sell.

Far too often we see players sold for cut-rate prices due to club’s fearing they will lose out on a load of cash from the player’s sale if they move on for free at the end of their deal.

In Derby’s situation, it could be argued that keeping Knight around and allowing him to contribute for the upcoming season would be of more value to the club than letting him go on the cheap, or, even at the going market rate.