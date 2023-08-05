Derby County have launched an official loan bid for Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith, a report from the Sheffield Star has revealed.

The forward was an unused substitute during yesterday evening's clash between the Owls and Southampton, with Lee Gregory being preferred as Xisco Munoz's starting option instead.

That decision was justified with Gregory managing to score the South Yorkshire's side equaliser at Hillsborough - but Smith will have been disappointed not to have made an appearance with Ashley Fletcher coming on instead of him.

The former Rotherham United talisman may be one of the key losers from Darren Moore's departure with Xisco often opting to play just one up top - bad news for Smith who faces a stiff amount of competition in the forward department.

Gregory, Fletcher and Callum Paterson can all operate up top as well as Smith - and Mallik Wilks and Josh Windass can also play there if required.

With this in mind, Smith could find his game time limited at Hillsborough this term and this may be why the Rams have decided to launch an audacious loan bid for him.

What's the state of play in Derby County's striker department?

Will Osula left the club back in January and David McGoldrick and Bartosz Cybulski have also moved on, with McGoldrick likely to be a particularly big miss for the Rams.

He recorded an exceptional 25 goals and seven assists in all competitions last season, so Paul Warne will need to ensure his side have more than enough attacking firepower without having the Notts County summer signing at his disposal.

Conor Washington has been brought in from Rotherham United, but they don't have a huge number of centre forwards with James Collins the only other natural striker at the Rams' disposal at this stage.

With this in mind, they are in need of more depth in this position and this is why it comes as no surprise that the East Midlands side have decided to target another striker.

Will Derby County be successful in their pursuit of Michael Smith?

Smith's deal at Hillsborough runs out in 2025 and if the Rams took him on a season-long loan deal, the Owls' man would only have one year left on his contract at Hillsborough.

With this, Xisco's side would be limited in what they could demand for the player if they wanted to sell him next summer.

This summer is probably the best time to sell him if they want to generate a decent fee for his signature - and it would be difficult to see him leaving on a loan deal instead of a permanent agreement if he did move away from the South Yorkshire side during this window.

This is why it would be a surprise if he did seal a loan move to Pride Park and considering he was in the matchday squad last night, that would suggest that he's still in Xisco's plans.

He would be a brilliant addition for the Rams though because they are in need of a goalscorer and Smith has already proved his worth in League One before, but a cash offer may be required if they want to secure his signature.