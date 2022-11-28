Derby County transfer revelation emerges on Hull City target

Derby County have shown an interest in taking Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei back to Pride Park ahead of the January transfer window, according to a Twitter update from Alan Nixon (27/11; 10:17pm).

The 19-year-old decided to make the switch to Selhurst Park from the Rams in the summer on the expiration of his contract, with the teenager being just one of several young talents they have lost in the past 12 months.

Also seeing Luke Plange join Palace and Dylan Williams make the switch to Chelsea, they will have been gutted to see Ebiowei depart as well with the young talent recording one goal and two assists in 16 league appearances last term but making more of an impact than those statistics suggest.

He was tasked with making the step up with Wayne Rooney having a very limited number of options to work with – and it’s a chance he took with both opportunities before moving to the Premier League in the summer.

Unfortunately for him, he has made just five competitive appearances for Palace this season and with this, Hull City are believed to be interested in taking him on loan when the winter window opens.

According to Nixon, Derby have also shown an interest but haven’t been too committed to getting a deal over the line, potentially putting others ahead of them in the race to secure his services.

The Verdict:

The 19-year-old may not be required at Derby depending on the formation Paul Warne wants to go with for the long term – because he may not even need advanced wingers in his side.

And with this, the teenager may be best served opting against a return to Pride Park, even though he would have a good chance of doing well there considering he’s already become accustomed to life in the East Midlands in the past.

After featuring for Palace this season, he may not be keen to take the step down to League One anyway so a move to Hull seems like the best next step for him, especially if he’s guaranteed game time.

He does need to get these reassurances before he secures this potential loan deal – because Hull have quite a few players at their disposal at the moment and should be looking at trimming down their squad during the January transfer window.

If the 19-year-old is likely to be a regular starter though, he should definitely be looking to secure this move because Liam Rosenior should already know how to get the best out of him after their time together at Pride Park.