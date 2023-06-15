Derby County are experiencing a quiet summer so far, especially compared to this time last year.

The club were bought by David Clowes saving them from possible liquidation and the start of a huge rebuild began.

Fast-forward to this year and supporters are waiting with anticipation for new recruits to the squad as Paul Warne looks to plot a push for promotion in League One.

The squad lacked depth last season, which is a big contributor as to why the team dropped off towards the end of the season, ultimately missing out on a place in the play-offs by one point.

That will no doubt motivate Warne to bolster his squad as good as he can, as looks to win promotion to the Championship as a manager for the fourth time in his career.

With a busy summer ahead, we've decided to take a look at the latest transfer stories surrounding the Rams.

What is the latest transfer news surrounding Derby County?

Derby will need to have another busy summer similar to last season as they look to increase the quality within their squad. They will also need to replace key players who could depart this summer.

Bristol City show interest in Jason Knight

Bristol City are interested in midfielder Jason Knight having reportedly shown "serious interest" in the Republic of Ireland international.

Knight has entered the final year of his contract and is widely expected to leave this summer, with Championship clubs circling for the energetic midfielder.

Now, according to Derby Telegraph reporter Leigh Curtis, Bristol City head the queue with Nigel Pearson cited as an admirer of Knight.

Derby are under no pressure to sell Knight with a substantial fee needed to entice the Rams to sell. However, Bristol City are the first side to show major interest in the midfielder which could spark more interest in the 22-year-old.

Derby were never interested in Ruben Rodrigues

One player Derby were linked with was Notts County attacker Ruben Rodrigues.

The 26-year-old registered 19 goals and 15 assists in the National League in 2022-23 with a move up the football pyramid inevitable after such a stellar season.

However, he subsequently signed for Oxford United, with Derby seemingly missing out on the sought-after playmaker.

Contrary to reports though, it's now understood that Derby were "aware" of the Portuguese attacker, but never made a bid to bring him to Pride Park, according to BBC reporter Dominic Dietrich.

Bonis price-tag emerges

Lee Bonis has been a name on the Derby list of targets since the beginning of May, with Sun journalist Alan Nixon suggesting that Derby were leading the race for the forward.

Now, it seems the price to prize him away from Larne is around £300,000 should the Rams look to make a bid.

Bonis scored 16 goals and made nine assists in 42 appearances in the Irish Premiership last season and could look to move to England, with Derby facing competition from Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers.