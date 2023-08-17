Paul Warne continues to improve his squad after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

The Rams have not got off to the start they would be hoping for with just one win in their first four outings. A difficult opening two tests against recently relegated sides, opening day defeat to Wigan following up with a EFL Cup exit to Blackpool, Derby were handed another reminder on how challenging this campaign will be.

A 3-0 win against locals Burton Albion settled any early nerves in the camp but another defeat, this time at home to Oxford United in midweek has proved to be another frustrating affair - picking up just three points from three games.

It is early days, however, as new signings get embedded into the new setup, meanwhile Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn are already off the mark.

Other new recruits Curtis Nelson, Sonny Bradley and Joe Ward are also becoming regulars at Pride Park with Warne looking to add some more star-studded quality into the ranks as they look to rectify any early season issues.

Will Max Bird move to Hull City?

While incomings are crucial, outgoings are just as likely to occur. According to Dominick Howson of Hull Live, Bird wants to make the move to Championship outfit Hull City where he would reunite with former boss Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior was spotted in attendance for Derby’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United after already seeing two bids rejected for the 22-year-old, however injury to the midfielder could prove to be a stumbling block.

While the state of his injury is currently unknown, with just two weeks left of the window, the Tigers may need to look elsewhere as they bolster their midfield options.

Will Derby County bring in another striker?

While the return of Martyn Waghorn alongside the recruitment of Rotherham forward Conor Washington are promising additions to the frontline, Paul Warne looks to bring in another option.

It was believed that Billy Sharp was in talks with the Rams according to Bruna Reis of Derby Live but his move to LA Galaxy has subsequently brought that potential deal to an end.

Attention has now turned to Birmingham City forward Sam Cosgrove, as reported by Alan Nixon, with the Rams one of five clubs interested in the player.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals in 13 starts for Plymouth last season and could prove to another exciting striker to call upon.

What is the state of Joe Ward’s injury?

Along with the injury of Max Bird, Joe Ward was another player in need of medical treatment in the defeat to Oxford United.

The new signing from Peterborough was forced off due to the issue after 25 minutes with Kane Wilson taking his place on the right-hand side.

Speaking to RamsTV, Paul Warne was not too positive about the state of the two players after the game.

He said: “Joe Ward felt his heel when he came off. I don't honestly know with him but I went on to the pitch at the end to speak with Birdy and he wouldn't speak because he was in that much pain.

“Hopefully he will be absolutely fine but the early signs are, he will not.”