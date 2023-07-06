It has been anything but quiet at Derby County ahead of a fresh promotion push next term, having narrowly missed out on a play-off position after a 1-0 defeat up at Sheffield Wednesday on last season's final day.

With Paul Warne at the helm and an assembly of well-versed talent such as Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, the Rams had been tipped to launch an automatic return to the Championship at the first time of asking, although it was ultimately concluded as a disappointing campaign.

And an abundance of activity has been undertaken at both ends in the immediate aftermath, with the acquisitions of experienced trio Curtis Nelson, Joe Ward and Callum Elder being brought in alongside shot-stopper Josh Vickers amid the exits of McGoldrick, Curtis Davies, Krystian Bielik, James Chester and Richard Stearman.

But it looks certain that the number of incomings will only be added to before long, with a number of faces seemingly appearing upon Derby's recruitment radar as of late.

Here is all the latest transfer news from Pride Park...

What's the latest with Derby's attempts to replace McGoldrick?

With a gaping goalscoring wound now inflicted on Warne's side after the departure of 22-goal talisman McGoldrick, it should come as no surprise to see the Rams seeking to reinforce the striker stable during the off-season.

And, according to Darren Witcoop, Derby are looking to bring both Freddie Ladapo and Conor Washington to the East Midlands this summer.

The report states that Ipswich Town are unwilling to entertain bids for Ladapo following a 17-goal haul for Kieran McKenna's promotion-winning side, although Washington is set to leave Rotherham United and therefore could be a viable option for Derby next term.

A prolific forward in the third-tier, Washington struggled for form in his debut season with the Millers and appears primed to move on after just one year.

Derby to swoop for ex-Cardiff City forward?

Derby are also looking to engineer a deal for Wales International Mark Harris, as per Alan Nixon.

It has been reported that they have made an offer for the forward, who is believed to have rejected a new three-year proposal at Cardiff after the expiry of his deal that ran until the end of last season.

That said, they look set to face competition from Blackburn Rovers, while Stoke City have also been credited with interest.

While the duo can both offer Championship football, Harris' inconsistency for Cardiff means that a move to League One may prove a better solution to revitalize his career, having promisingly burst onto the scene in the Welsh capital three years prior.

Equally adept on the wing or centrally, Harris scored 10 goals from 92 appearances across all competitions for the Bluebirds after initially debuting in the 2016-17 campaign.

Young playmaker Charlie Lindsay has moved south of the border in an attempt to earn a deal at the club following his departure from Rangers, DerbyshireLive has reported.

The move has the potential to be something of a coup given that, according to the Daily Record, Lindsay had been courted by a number of suitors in England including Sunderland, who possess a healthy reputation for developing youthful talent.

However, it is believed that the 19-year-old desires a clear and realistic route to first-team football, which Derby can offer, and he will be spending the next few days with the club's U21 set-up.

Indeed, it looks as though Lindsay could potentially graduate to Warne's side swiftly given the inspired form that he enjoyed at age-group level for Rangers last term, in which he tallied 18 goal contributions for the B team in the Lowland League.

Derby to miss out on Alfie May?

The aforementioned interest in Ladapo, Washington and even Harris makes much more sense after the blow that Derby have felt in their pursuit of Cheltenham Town starlet Alfie May, who is now primed to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic amid an array of admiration.

Alongside the likes of high-spending League Two duo Wrexham and Gillingham, Derby had entered the race for the frontman, but it now looks as though May is now closing in on a move to Charlton after a crucial development.

It will doubtlessly establish as a real cause of frustration for the Rams, with May returning a total of 43 league goals from the past two seasons for Cheltenham, which helped the Robins to cement themselves as a stable side in the division.

As things stand, May still has a year remaining on his current deal at the club and there is the option to extend those terms by a further year, although it no longer seems as though that possibility will be exercised.