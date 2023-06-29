Derby County have ramped up their preparations for the 2023/24 League One campaign - with four new signings joining Paul Warne's squad.

Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson, Josh Vickers and Joe Ward have all signed for the Rams and it seems as though they're not done yet.

We've rounded up all the latest transfer news concerning the East Midlands club...

Derby County table Idris El Mizouni offer

It looks as though Derby are keen to make the most of the loan market and EADT has reported that they have tabled an offer for Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni.

The 22-year-old impressed as he helped Leyton Orient win League Two last season and is now a player in demand, with Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers also reportedly keen on a loan deal.

All three clubs are said to have submitted offers for El Mizouni.

Rams set to miss out on Harvey Knibbs

The East Midlands club are set to miss out on the signing of Harvey Knibbs with Football Insider reporting that Reading are closing in on the 24-year-old.

Knibbs is on course to leave Cambridge United when his contract expires at the end of the month and the Rams had been linked as potential suitors.

But it now looks like the Royals are going to win the race for the attacker.

Krystian Bielik had Birmingham City medical yesterday

Krystian Bielik's time as a Derby player is nearly over with The Telegraph's John Percy reporting that Birmingham City are set to complete the signing of the Poland international.

It is understood that Bielik was scheduled to have a medical with the Blues on Wednesday after spending time on loan at the Championship club last season.

Previous reports have claimed the Rams will receive a fee in the region of £1 million while it will also be a bonus for them to get his sizeable salary off their wage bill.

Conor Washington deal backed by Carlton Palmer

Rotherham United striker Conor Washington has emerged as a reported target for the Rams and EFL pundit Carlton Palmer can see sense in the move.

He told FLW exclusively: "Derby County and Paul Warne are said to have been disappointed to miss out on re-signing David McGoldrick, who has signed for his boyhood club Notts County.

"That leaves Derby a big void to fill - 22 goals in 39 games - that won't be easy.

"Paul has turned his attention to Conor Washington, his former striker at Rotherham. Conor has a year to run on his contract so any decent offer I think Rotherham will look at.

"He's not prolific but his link-up play is good, he will get you over 10 goals per season, and, most importantly, he knows the Paul Warne way."