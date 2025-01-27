With just a week to go in the January transfer window, the situation for Derby County is looking very bleak, and supporters will be worried about what the short-term future holds for the club.

Results on the pitch have been poor for a long time, and the Rams are now on a six-game losing streak that does not look likely to end any time soon, with Sheffield United visiting Pride Park on Saturday.

Paul Warne has seven days to make the changes to his squad that he needs to help fight against relegation, while one of his key stars now looks likely to depart.

Football League World has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories involving Derby, ahead of the final full week of the transfer window.

Eiran Cashin's future at Derby uncertain

Brighton & Hove Albion made a bid for Eiran Cashin last Monday, with the Rams rejecting it and categorically telling the Seagulls that the centre-back is not for sale at any price this month.

However, following his side's defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday, it has emerged that the Premier League side remain keen on the defender, and a move could happen quickly after the 23-year-old appeared to say his final goodbyes to supporters in the Welsh capital.

He spent five minutes after the final whistle applauding the travelling contingent, and looked to be close to tears after spending the entirety of his career so far at the club.

Losing Cashin will be tough to take for Derby, but it is clear that he deserves a chance at playing for a side with the prowess of Brighton, and he will be allowed to develop there under an excellent young manager in Fabian Hurzeler.

Derby lead the way in the battle for Matt Clarke

The departure of Cashin will be damaging if it happens, but the Rams could help ease the blow with the arrival of Matt Clarke on loan from Middlesbrough.

Football League World exclusively revealed on Friday that Derby are leading the way for the 28-year-old, who spent two years at the club between 2019 and 2021 on loan from Brighton.

Clarke's appearances have been limited this season, and he played just 14 games in the Championship in 2024/25, and with George Edmundson now a permanent addition at the Riverside Stadium, it looks as though he will leave before the end of the window.

Derby need experience at the back, and after Curtis Nelson's season-ending injury, their centre-back options are limited, although they are facing competition from Portsmouth.

Derby miss out on Louie Barry to Hull City

Heading into January, much of the focus in the Championship was on Louie Barry and where Aston Villa were planning to loan him out for the rest of the season.

Derby were one of several teams interested in the 21-year-old, but he is now set to join Hull City, with the Rams missing out on the extremely talented youngster, as per BBC Radio Humberside's James Hoggarth.

Louie Barry's Stockport County 2024/25 stats (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 23 (22) Minutes played 1799 Goals (assists) 15 (2) xG 9.49 Shots (on target) 71 (36) Dribbles completed 54 Pass accuracy 80.6% Touches (in opposition box) 810 (114) Recoveries 80

Barry was excellent for Stockport County before he was recalled by the Villains, and he left League One as the division's top scorer with 15 goals in 23 appearances. There is no doubt that he would have given the Rams a different kind of threat going forward, but their recent form has perhaps been a speed bump in their pursuit.

The former Barcelona youth player will now be looking to help the Tigers push away from the drop zone after a torrid start to the season, with Ruben Selles leading the fightback.