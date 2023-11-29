Derby County are once again eyeing promotion from League One back to the Championship this season.

Following their relegation from the second-tier at the end of the 2021/22 season, the Rams missed out on a place in the play-offs on the final day of the previous campaign.

Paul Warne's side currently sit sixth in the League One table, meaning they are once again in that battle for a place back in the Championship this time round.

Current League One standings Position Team Played Points 1st Bolton 18 39 2nd Portsmouth 18 39 3rd Oxford 18 36 4th Stevenage 20 36 5th Peterborough 19 35 6th Derby 18 33 7th Barnsley 18 31 As of 29th November 2023

So with the January transfer window now approaching, there will be plenty keen to see what business is done at Pride Park at the turn of the year, and how that might impact the promotion race.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Derby County transfer stories to have emerged, right here.

Looking ahead to the January transfer window, centre-forward looks set to be one position Derby may need to target, with Conor Washington injured and Tyreece John-Jules' loan expiring.

Recent reports had suggested that the Rams were looking into a move for West Ham striker Divin Mubama, who is out of contract at The London Stadium at the end of this season - to fill that role.

However, it now seems as though that is a move that is unlikely to happen anytime soon. When asked about a potential move for the 19-year-old, Derby boss Warne admitted that the chances of a deal happening were "slim to zero".

Premier League giants target Allen

One young Derby County prospect who is seemingly already attracting attention from further up the pyramid, is Cruz Allen.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Rams, the 16-year-old midfielder is already making his mark at Under 18s level, and as a result, Derby are now preparing themselves for interest in his signature.

According to a report from The Sun, Premier League trio Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all taking an interest in Allen, with Derby said to bracing for bids to come in for the teenager's services in the near future.

Bird keen on Rosenior reunion at Hull

Back in the summer transfer window, it was reported that Derby had rejected bids from Hull City, for the signing of midfielder Max Bird.

As things stand, Bird is out of contract at Pride Park at the end of this season, meaning the January transfer window could be the League One side's last chance to cash in on him. However, Warne recently revealed the 23-year-old is one of the players Derby will offer a new contract to, in an attempt to ward off potential interest from elsewhere once the market reopens at the turn of the year.

Now though, it seems that the Rams may face a tough challenge to convince the midfielder to put pen to paper on such a deal. According to the latest updates from Hull Live, Bird is still keen to secure a move to Hull in January, in a deal that would see him link up once again with one of his former Derby County managers, in the form of current Hull City boss, Liam Rosenior.