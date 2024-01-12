Derby County are aiming to go one better than last season and secure promotion under Paul Warne, but they also face some tough decisions in the transfer market this month as well.

Derby remain a League One club for their second successive year following a seventh-placed finish under his tenure last season and will be hoping their transfer business this month can give them the extra edge over their promotion rivals.

Failure to return to the second tier at the first time of asking certainly impacted their plans over the summer, although despite missing out on the possibility of promotion, things seem to be on the up for Derby, and optimism surrounds the club.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

The Rams have seen the likes of Richard Stearman, James Chester, Curtis Davies, David McGoldrick, Krystian Bielik, and Jason Knight head for the exit door; but the focus this month should be on incomings.

Matters on the pitch are likely to be dictated by what happens in the market, and, with that in mind, here we take a look at all the latest transfer news coming out of Pride Park in the meantime.

Carlton Palmer makes Malcolm Ebiowei claim

Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei has endured a frustrating period since moving to Selhurst Park from Derby County on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 but could be set to head back to the EFL this month.

Despite being limited to EFL Trophy appearances this term, interest in Ebiowei has remained as per a recent report from Football Insider.

Whilst no clubs were mooted to have shown concrete interest in acquiring Ebiowei on a short-term basis, former England defender Carlton Palmer has put forward two potential destinations for the young winger when speaking exclusively to FLW.

"Crystal Palace's talented winger Malcolm Ebiowei is set to go out on loan in the January transfer window due to his lack of game time.

"Ebiowei has had previous spells in the Championship before with Derby County and whilst on loan at Hull City.

"Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Swansea have all previously registered an interest in signing Malcolm, and there is said to be a battle to acquire his signature this time round. However, Palace are keen for him to go to a club where he would get regular minutes.

"Blackburn would be an ideal fit. I could see Paul Warne and Derby being interested, but I think both Crystal Palace and the player would be keen for him to ply his trade in the Championship."

Derby move ahead of Portsmouth in Callum Lang chase

One area Warne and co. are looking to improve in is the forward line, as they’ve been mentioned as having an interest in Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang.

According to a report from Football Insider, both Derby County and Portsmouth are interested in signing Wigan's dynamic winger this month.

It goes on to add that Wigan could be open to selling the forward, with both League One sides already submitting an offer for the player.

However, since this report, Portsmouth’s sporting director, Rich Hughes, has denied that the club are looking at signing Lang. Therefore, this means Derby could have a free run at signing Lang this month.

Michael Smith race heats up

Derby have retained their summer interest in Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith, according to the Sunday Mirror Sports News Editor Darren Witcoop.

It was reported during the summer transfer window that the Rams were keen on the forward, and now it seems they have retained that interest, as Smith continues to gain interest this month.

Michael Smith is attracting interest from other clubs in League One, though. According to The Star, Wednesday’s striker is of interest to third tier clubs and, in fact, the club has received approaches for his services already.

The forward has been on the sidelines in recent weeks but has returned to first-team duty in the last couple of games as he looks to get back in form in front of goal.

This report states that the enquires the club has received have been based on signing the player on a free transfer or even taking him on loan for the remainder of the season.