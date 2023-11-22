Derby County are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Championship this season.

The Rams narrowly missed out on a play-off place in the previous campaign, consigning them to another year in League One.

Paul Warne is under pressure to deliver a top six finish this term, with the club eyeing a return to the second division.

Warne’s side is currently seventh in the table, sitting outside the top six due to an inferior goal difference compared to Barnsley.

The upcoming January transfer window may be an opportunity for the third tier team to improve their squad.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding Derby…

CJ Hamilton pursuit

According to Football Insider, Derby are plotting a move to sign 28-year-old CJ Hamilton from Blackpool in the January window.

However, the League One outfit faces competition from the Championship, with both QPR and Huddersfield Town also interested in the winger.

Hamilton is entering the final six months of his current contract, meaning Blackpool will have to cash in on him in the winter market to avoid losing him as a free agent in the summer.

Warne is keen to strengthen his attacking options to bolster their promotion push, with Hamilton identified as a potential target.

Brighton return expected

Brighton made an attempt to sign promising defender Eiran Cashin last summer, but a deal failed to materialise.

However, according to Derbyshire Live, the Premier League side are expected to return with an offer in January.

The 22-year-old is an important figure in Warne’s squad, having featured 15 times in the league so far this season.

But the opportunity to sign for a top flight club might prove persuasive, with the Seagulls also competing in European competition at the moment.

Warne has given an update on the future of Tyreece John-Jules, who is currently on loan from Arsenal as part of a six-month deal.

We are quickly closing in on the expiration of those six months, but the Derby boss was hinted that he might still have a future at Pride Park.

"With every loan and every player, you assess all the time what you have got," said Warne, via Derbyshire Live.

"There are players in our squad not getting game time who might think I am not playing, I will want to go somewhere else.

"You always have that.

“With Tyreece, if we can get him fit, playing and then it's a much more positive situation for us all.

“That's the truth.

“We haven't actually sat down and said we are 100 per cent keeping him or 100 per cent not.

“Hopefully he can get back, and then we can make an informed decision as opposed to just guessing."

Midfielder scouting mission

According to Teamtalk, Derby were one of several English clubs scouting the FAI Cup final clash between Bohemians and St. Pat’s in Dublin earlier this month.

The League One side are interested in a potential cut-price deal for St. Pat’s midfielder Adam Murphy, although they face competition from the likes of Southampton and even Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old helped his side to a 3-1 win over their Dublin rivals to clinch the national cup competition.