After a positive start to life back in the Championship, it has been a difficult few months for Derby County.

Derby won three of their first five games of the season, but they have struggled to maintain their impressive early season form, and they have been dragged into the relegation battle in recent weeks.

The Rams' strong form at Pride Park has kept them away from the bottom three, but their record on the road does not make for good reading, and they suffered another away defeat as they were beaten 4-2 by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on New Year's Day.

Derby are back in action when they make the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, and with Paul Warne's side currently sitting 17th in the table, just five points clear of the relegation zone, they are in need of a positive result.

Championship table (as it stands 3rd January) Team P GD Pts 17 Derby County 25 -3 27 18 Oxford United 24 -12 27 19 Stoke City 25 -8 26 20 Luton Town 25 -16 25 21 Portsmouth 23 -10 23 22 Hull City 25 -11 22 23 Cardiff City 24 -15 22 24 Plymouth Argyle 24 -29 19

With the January transfer window now open for business, Warne will be hoping to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the season, and we rounded up all the latest news involving the Rams.

Derby County reignite interest in Ipswich Town's Ali Al-Hamadi

It is no secret that Derby are looking to strengthen their forward line in January, and according to Derbyshire Live, they are still "huge admirers" of Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

Al-Hamadi has been on the Rams' radar since Warne's arrival at the club, and it seems they could attempt to bring him to Pride Park this month, but it remains to be seen whether the Tractor Boys will allow him to depart.

After a prolific spell with AFC Wimbledon in League Two, Al-Hamadi made the move to Ipswich in January, and he scored four goals in 14 appearances in the second half of last season to help Kieran McKenna's side to promotion to the Premier League.

Al-Hamadi has made 10 appearances in the top flight this season, but of all those have come as a substitute, and that could give Derby hope that they will be able to secure a deal for the 22-year-old.

Paul Warne drops Conor Washington exit hint

Derby confirmed their first departure of the January transfer window on Friday as defender Ben Radcliffe made a permanent move to League One side Crawley Town following a successful loan spell at Gateshead, and striker Conor Washington could follow him out of the exit door this month.

Washington joined the Rams from Rotherham United last summer, reuniting with Warne after they worked together previously at the New York Stadium, but he has endured a frustrating 18-month spell at Pride Park so far.

The 32-year-old scored three goals and provided two assists in 22 games last season to help Derby to promotion from League One, but he is yet to make a single appearance this campaign.

Washington has not even been included in the matchday squad since the start of October, and when asked if the Northern Ireland international will be at the club beyond the end of the window, Warne told Derbyshire Live: "Possibly not. You have to shuffle the pack and Conor wants to play more than he obviously is.

"There will be a few players leaving. He could be one of them. If not, then that's also fine. I am not one to drive them out of the training ground and throw their boots at them. It's about the opportunity and whether it is better than what he currently has."

Derby County's David Ozoh loan stance revealed

Derby fought off competition from Luton Town to win the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh on loan in the summer, and he certainly made a positive start to life at Pride Park.

Ozoh scored one goal in his first seven appearances for the Rams, but he has been sidelined since mid-September due to a hamstring injury, and speculation that his loan spell could be ended early has gathered pace.

However, Warne dismissed those rumours this week, revealing that he should be available for selection again in the next few weeks and insisting he was confident of keeping hold of the 19-year-old until the summer.

"He's up to 80 percent running. I only spoke with him on Tuesday and we had a good chat about where he's at. Ryan Nyambe should be back in the squad in a couple of weeks, but hopefully, he will be accompanied by David," Warne told Derbyshire Live.

"Nothing is guaranteed in life, but I sit here trying to be honest, and I believe he will be (here until the end of the season). I don't want to say 100 percent, then he goes and you say to me that I was talking a load of toot. I look forward to having him back on the grass with the squad."