Derby County are reportedly planning to reunite Paul Warne with Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser before the end of the January transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, the Rams are pushing to sign the 28-year-old after landing Teesside defender Matt Clarke.

Barlaser played under Warne when they were both at Rotherham United, where he twice played a big role in the Millers gaining promotion to the Championship.

While he has struggled to assert himself as well at Boro, he was a key part of the side at Rotherham during Warne’s time in charge, making 132 league appearances across three-and-a-half seasons.

Dan Barlaser transfer verdict

When asked about the possibility of signing Barlaser, FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward claimed it would be a positive addition to the side.

He believes that the Boro player will add something different to the team, and help take the workload and pressure off the current options in Warne’s squad.

“I think Barlaser would be a great signing,” Woodward told Football League World.

“Paul Warne knows the lad, knows what he’s going to get from him, and hopefully he’s someone that can come straight into the team because we’ve really struggled in that area this season.

“We don’t dominate the ball, we don’t win those first and second balls that much, it’s basically all down to [Ebou] Adams.

“So it might take some of the workload off him.

“[David] Ozoh, we don’t know what his fitness is going to be like, so whether he’s going to be able to play 90 minutes or consistently have a run in the side.

“So, hopefully it would give him a bit more time to get back into the team without the pressure being on him.

“[Liam] Thompson, he hasn’t really played much this season, he’s been in and out of the side, so it would definitely give us more competition in that middle three.

Dan Barlaser - Middlesbrough league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 11 (3) 0 (1) 2023-24 33 (26) 0 (2) 2024-25 19 (11) 1 (1) As of January 28th

“Paul Warne likes to play a 3-5-2, or a 4-3-3, so he likes to have those three centre-midfielders.

“Still think we need an attacking option in that middle, but this is a step in the right direction and is someone that can definitely give the other some much-needed competition.

“And he’s a fresh face to boost the squad, so I think he would be a great signing.”

Derby are under threat of relegation this year, with the team currently sitting 22nd in the Championship table.

Dan Barlaser would be a welcome signing at Derby

Reuniting Barlaser and Warne makes a lot of sense for Derby if the plan is to stick with the manager beyond January.

The midfielder performed the best he has in his career when playing for Rotherham under the Rams boss.

While he’s struggled to assert himself as a key part of Michael Carrick’s team, he still proved a useful asset to their squad and there was a reason they did sign him in the first place.

If they can get this over the line after signing Clarke, then Warne will have to reward this financial backing by turning things around quickly amid the threat of relegation.