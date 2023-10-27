Highlights Ryan Nyambe has impressed since joining Derby County, fitting seamlessly into the starting XI and earning praise from manager Paul Warne and fans.

Derby initially signed Nyambe on a short-term contract to assess his abilities, but he has proven himself as a valuable player with strong defensive stats and a high match rating.

Derby should extend Nyambe's contract beyond January to avoid losing him to other interested teams and to maintain their chances of success this season, regardless of Warne's future at the club.

It’s been a very inconsistent period for Derby County Football Club as they bid to seal a return to the Championship.

There are lofty expectations on this Derby side this season, as League One isn’t seen as strong as it was last season; therefore, teams like Derby are expected to do well.

However, the Rams have struggled to live up to those expectations early into this campaign, and that has seen manager Paul Warne come under pressure.

To try and live up to those expectations, the Rams made several changes to personnel during the summer, but most of them have not hit the ground running yet. That can’t be said for defender Ryan Nyambe.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

What is Ryan Nyambe's current situation at Derby County?

Nyambe was a late arrival at Pride Park, as he was signed by the club after the transfer window had closed.

The 25-year-old was without a club over the summer after he left Wigan Athletic following their relegation to League One and his contract coming to an end.

The defender was obviously playing catch-up in regards to his fitness, but once he got his match sharpness, Warne trusted Nyambe.

Since joining the club, Nyambe has played six times for the Rams in League One, as well as featuring in the EFL Trophy.

The former Blackburn Rovers defender seems like a regular part of the first team, but the Rams have a decision to make as his contract expires at the beginning of January.

Ryan Nyambe's stats per club (As it stands October 26th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 201 0 7 Blackburn Rovers U21 39 0 3 Blackburn Rovers U18 3 0 0 Wigan Athletic 33 0 0 Watford 1 0 0 Derby County 7 0 0

Why should Derby County extend Ryan Nyambe’s contract beyond January?

As mentioned, Nyambe has instantly fitted into Warne’s starting XI, and despite only being seven games into his six-month contract, he is already impressing his manager and the Derby fans.

It seems that Derby wanted to see what Nyambe could offer them, and instead of offering him a lofty contract, they wanted to do it on a short-term basis.

That can be a good idea, as it means the club can see at this time what the player can do and if he can bring something different to the table. It also means the player has a window to prove himself, as he will be keen to earn a new contract.

That is exactly what Nyambe has done, as he’s been enormously impressive in this short space of time. The defender is averaging 1.2 tackles per game, with only 0.8 being considered fouls, while he is also averaging 1.3 interceptions and 2.3 clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

The defender has yet to record an assist going forward, but he has an 82.9% pass success rate, which has helped him record 0.3 key passes. Furthermore, he has an overall WhoScored.com match rating of 7.12, which is the highest he’s had during all the previous seasons.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest: Who has the cheaper home shirt?

So, Nyambe is at the top of his game, so before January arrives, Derby needs to address his contract, as it would be silly of them to let it get near that date, as no doubt teams will be keeping an eye on his situation. Whether Derby extends that contract until the end of the season or beyond is up to them, but for now, they would be hampering their chances of success this season if they didn’t do everything they could to extend the defenders stay beyond January.

Any fresh terms may come down to what happens to Warne in the long term, but whether he is in charge or not, Derby need players like Nyambe, and it is likely he will play whether Warne is at the club beyond January or not.