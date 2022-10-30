Derby County touted as potential January destination for Norwich City man after previous Warne interest

Norwich City could let striker Adam Idah leave the club on loan in the January transfer window, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Having come through the youth ranks at Carrow Road, Idah has made 56 appearances in all competitions for the compatitions at senior level, scoring eight goals.

However, the 21-year-old has found game time hard to come by this season, after recovering from an injury that brought a premature end to the 2021/22 campaign, featuring just once in the Championship.

As a result, it now seems as though the Republic of Ireland international could be on the move at the tuen of the year.

According to this latest update, Norwich could now send Idah out on loan in January, in order to kick-start his career once again.

It is suggested that one potential destination could be League One promotion chasers Derby County.

That comes with their recently appointed manager Paul Warne having apparently previously tried to sign the striker when he was in charge of Rotherham United.

The Verdict

It does seem as though this could be the right thing for Norwich to do with Idah in January.

The striker is at a stage of his career where he needs to be playing regularly, especially given he now needs to be getting back up to fitness and sharpness after his recent injury issues.

Derby could be a decent destination for the 21-year-old as well, since they do arguably need some extra attacking reinforcement, which could ensure Idah gets the game time he needs if he goes to Pride Park.

Playing for a side in form such as the Rams could also be an enjoyable experience for the Irishman, meaning this is one that could suit all involved.