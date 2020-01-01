Derby County to make move for 22/y-o defender

Derby County are interested in making a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, with the 22-year-old set to join the Rams on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Guardian.

Carter-Vickers has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at fellow Championship side Stoke City, but the defender has struggled to establish himself as a key first team player during the first half of the season, managing to make just 12 appearances in the English second tier for the Potters so far, which prompted a recall from Spurs.

Derby are in need of extra bodies in defence, with the Rams having lost club captain Richard Keogh earlier on in the season and Matt Clarke has also suffered with injury problems this season.

That had forced Phillip Cocu to pair Craig Forsyth with Curtis Davies at the centre of defence prior to the win over Charlton when Clarke returned and it didn’t really work out.

The Rams are struggling for clean sheets this season ahead of a home game against Barnsley tomorrow.

The Verdict

Carter-Vickers didn’t enjoy the best of starts to the season during his loan spell with Stoke, with the defender struggling to secure his place in the Potters’ starting line-up and finding minutes hard to come by since Michael O’Neill took over from Nathan Jones.

So, a recall was inevitable and he needs a new challenge for the second half of the campaign, and Derby could be the ideal club for him to go and get some regular game time with for the rest of the season.

Carter-Vickers does offer the sort of technical ability that will enable him to play the possession based style Cocu is trying to implement at Derby, but he has shown that he can be guilty of making individual errors at times during his loan spell at Stoke, which he will need to cut out if he is to make a real impact for Derby.